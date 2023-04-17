Three new Apple MacBooks rumored for WWDC 2023 reveal

Secrets are hard to keep for Apple and that’s proving very clear as of late with the constant stream of news surrounding the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air. It appears, however, that three new Apple MacBook models in total are about to emerge from the shadows in the form of a MacBook Pro 13-inch, the aforementioned 15-inch MacBook Air, and a refresh of the existing 13-inch MacBook Air M2.

All three of these Apple MacBooks looks set to be unveiled at WWDC 2023 which takes place in June. Considered the best MacBook you can buy, the Air M2 getting a refresh doesn’t quite make sense, or at least not as much as the release of a larger 15-inch variant.

When it comes all Apple laptops – but especially the MacBook Pro – accessibility is key. This means adding an entry-level 13-inch model to the higher-priced purpose built MacBook might very well see sales soar.

Saving these major announcements for WWDC also certainly has something to do with a record slump in Mac sales, which dropped over 40% during the last quarter. That being said, there are still some amazing deals on MacBooks at Best Buy while Amazon also has a great deal on the MacBook Air M2.

The big question that remains hanging over all three of these Apple laptops is whether any of them will adopt the rumored M3 CPU technology, and we seem to finally have our answer from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg who states that all three Apple MacBooks will use the M2 chip or ‘something in line’ with them.

With WWDC looking like it could return to a long-form runtime this year, it seems perfectly reasonable that all three new MacBook products could be announced. If this is the case, expect a pre-order window to open shortly after the show is over and, in the case of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air, we expect to see it release before the end of June.

As you can see from the video below, there are endless rumors for not only MacBooks but iMac products too which look like they’ll be the first Apple tech to benefit from the M3 chip.

Hype levels low for these new Apple MacBook laptops? Why not check out our list of the best Chromebooks to find your next laptop instead!