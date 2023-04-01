Apple MacBook sale at Best Buy will save you up to $700

Everyone is fighting over which is the best MacBook to own based on power, price and size but what can’t be debated is that saving up to $700 on a MacBook Pro is too good to turn down. Best Buy have set up their MacBook sale to offer massive discounts across the Apple laptops range with none of products on sale having released more than three years ago.

We identified the MacBook Air M1 from 2020 as the best laptop under $1000 but this latest Best Buy price cut takes a further $200 off the list price down to just $799. For a laptop that you will be using for years to come, paying so far below a premium price for a brand new MacBook is unheard of.

If we turn our attention away from the MacBook Air range for a moment and focus on the higher powered MacBook Pro offering, this is where the savings increase exponentially. You can buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max with 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM for $2,799, that’s a huge $700 saving.

The MacBook Pro range is intended to be Apple’s creative offering so don’t be expecting it to act like a top of the line gaming laptop. Instead, it’s purpose is found in extreme multi-tasking and jobs such as video editing and content creation.

On the surface, it might seem a little steep considering you can purchase the 2023 M2 model for $3,499, but with how the Apple ecosystem works, you’re not making huge sacrifices by choosing an older model and you can still expect to get up to a decade of use from this MacBook Pro M1 Max.

If shooting for the top specs isn’t quite what you need and you’re working to a smaller budget, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 has seen a $400 price reduction to just $1,599. This gets you 16GB of RAM alongside 512GB of storage. It leaves the 14-inch Pro M1 as fantastic mid-range option between the powerhouse 16-inch MacBook Pro and everyday MacBook Air laptops.

We would be remiss if we failed to mention that the 2022 MacBook Pro M2 series is also included in this sale from Best Buy. While the discount isn’t quite as deep at $150, it’s still a great deal and more can be saved by choosing an open-box version instead.

This MacBook came close to topping our list of the best laptops you can buy – marginally beat out by the Air M2 – so any amount of money saved on this laptop is just more reason to take the leap.

With the 2023 release of the MacBook Pro M2 range and the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air looking likely to release following an announcement at WWDC 2023, now would be a fantastic time to jump aboard the MacBook hype train, you won’t regret it.

If MacBooks aren’t what you’re into, then have you tried a Chromebook? We’ve compiled a list of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now for a variety of needs and budgets.