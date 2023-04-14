New 15-Inch Apple MacBook Air release date rumors and price

Apple are about to introduce the 15-inch MacBook Air which is set to be the biggest MacBook of its kind. At a time when the MacBook brand is struggling for sales, could this new, larger MacBook Air be enough to help change Apple’s fortunes?

It might seem strange to some that a slight increase in screen size would cause such a strong reaction but there’s good reason for it. We selected the MacBook Air M2 as one of the best MacBook laptops you can buy right now in its 13.3-inch variant. A huge factor in this wasn’t just its incredible performance, but the fact that Apple was able to launch it at such an affordable price point.

For some, the current MacBook Air is just a bit too small and they’re happy to sacrifice a little bit of the portability in favor of a more screen real estate. The stronger the rumors get about the 15-inch MacBook Air, the more demand seems to build for it.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M2 release date

It is expected that the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 to release on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 following a possible reveal at WWDC 2023.

A a small pre-order window will open up the same day of the reveal. The new 15-inch MacBook Air variant would then still be available before the month is over.

Some have suggested that the 15-inch MacBook Air would be released in early April, but we are now already at mid-April with no official confirmation. There is a possibility that the announcement is made before WWDC and release is done in May, but we feel like Apple will save it for their keynote presentation on Monday, 5 June.

15-inch MacBook Air M2 price

It is believed that the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 price will be around $1,499 (£1,449) which would still see it be cheaper than any MacBook Pro model.

This expected price is based on there being a $500 difference between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

With the MacBook Air presumably being a bit cheaper to produce overall, we anticipate the difference in price to be a little less drastic and could be anywhere between $200-$400 more expensive.

We’re not expecting a drop of the existing price on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 but instead the 15-inch variant should launch at a slightly higher price point.

