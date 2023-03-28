Best laptops 2023

The best laptops you can buy today have become far more technologically advanced as years go by. Not only has technology become much smarter, but the sheer volume of products has also swelled enormously. Power and portability are still key features for many prospective buyers but this means finding the right product can get a little tricky. Every manufacturer on the planet is fighting to show that their products are the best laptops money can buy, but who is telling the truth?

In 2023, it isn’t enough to simply walk into a retail store and look at your options to make an informed decision. Fear not, as we at Gear Nuke are here to help you break through the jargon and find the best laptop that will suit your needs perfectly, even if you’re on a tight budget. We’ve assessed a huge number of laptops and picked out the best for a number of needs.

Battery life, display, RAM, processing power, we’ve considered it all and more with the aim of finding the right product just for you. Need something for your college work, gaming, or video editing or do you just need it to run Netflix? We’ve got you covered.

Here are the best laptops available today:

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) – the best laptop overall

Acer Swift 1 – our pick for the best budget laptop

Dell Inspiron 16 – the best 2-in-1 laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 – the best laptop for students

Razer Blade 15 – best laptop for gaming

HP Chromebook x360 13.3 – a great Chromebook laptop

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 14 – the must-have laptop for photo or video editors

1. Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022)

If you’re after the best MacBook, and the best general laptop on the market at this moment in time, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is the only option you should be considering. While it’s understandable that not everyone is ready to make the jump to Apple products, there is a clear jump in quality here that cannot be avoided. You also get far more for your money and expected durability that is second to none. Expect to pay $1,199 USD / £1,249 GBP.

Here are the Apple MacBook Air M2 system specs:

Apple MacBook Air M2 specs CPU M2 Chip, 8-core PU w/ 4 performance and efficiency cores GPU 8-core GPU RAM 8GB unified memory, configurable to 16GB or 24GB Screen 13.6″ LED-backlit display, 2560×1664, True Tone, IPS Battery up to 18 hours w/ Apple TV playback Storage 256GB SSD, configurable to 512GB, 1TB or 2 TB

Pros

Works with existing family of Apple devices

Build quality is of the highest standard

Overall power means it’s a multi-tasking beast

Cons

Only supports a single monitor

Price will inflate with additional storage and memory

The MacBook Air M2 manages to improve upon its predecessor in every aspect including a larger Liquid Retina display for the best and most beautiful view possible while also finally boasting a full HD webcam for use with FaceTime. This MacBook will have everything you could ask of it for daily use and then some. Creative minds will find a suite of tools to suit their desires and coming in at a reasonable 13.6-inches, its portability is unhindered for commuters. While the size is reasonable, there a rumors of a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 coming in 2023 and this could steal the top spot away.

We think the quality of life improvements will see the MacBook Air M2 last you long beyond the expected shelf life of a standard Windows laptop as it’s not uncommon for MacBook products to last beyond a decade. In an often intimidating marketplace, the MacBook Air M2 is versatility personified and a great laptop whether you consider yourself a novice or an expert.

2. Acer Aspire 3

If you want good value for your money, the Acer Aspire 3 is our pick for the best budget laptop. We can’t help but recommend Acer as a brilliant brand when it comes to getting more for less. The Aspire 3 is everyday use personified as there are no unnecessary features or hardware included to complicate its purpose and artificially bloat the price. Expect to pay $399.99 USD / £499.99 GBP.

Here are Acer Aspire 3 system specs are:

Acer Aspire 3 specs CPU Intel Core i5-1115G4 GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB DDR4 Screen 15.6″ Full HD, 1920×1080, 16:9 Battery 9 Hours Storage 512GB SSD

Pros

Power for value is hard to match

Full HD display

Adequate SSD storage

Cons

Build quality could be better

Webcam is only 720p

Speaker quality is poor

Acer has long been a manufacturer capable of putting a lot of power into their laptops while also keeping costs down for the public. The Aspire series is a great place to start whether you’re looking for a basic machine for browsing the web, a first-time product for a family member or even a studying companion to help with school and college work.

Head in with the right expectations and the Acer Aspire 3 might still surprise you. You’ll know not to expect perfection but you’re also not settling for mediocrity either. It’s not often that budget laptops offer a decent suite of uncompromising benefits like a full HD display or a good chunk of SSD storage so you shouldn’t run into any issues with basic tasks as long as you stay on top of keeping your files and downloads organized. All in all, the Acer Aspire 3 shows that budget options can get the job done while still staying clear of the $1000 mark.

3. Dell Inspiron 16 (2-in-1)

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 model is a fantastic example of how portability can go the extra mile and still maintain the power and precision of a laptop PC. The flexibility of a 2-in-1 product is the key selling point but often this can lead to performance and features being overlooked, we’re happy to report this isn’t the case with the Dell Inspiron 16. Expect to pay $1,199 USD / £1,249 GBP.

Here are Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 system specs are:

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 specs CPU Intel Core i7-1260P GPU NVIDIA GeForce MX550, 2GB RAM 16GB, 2 x 8 GB DDR4 Screen 16″ UHD+, 3840 x 2400, OLED, 60Hz Battery 6 cell, 87WHr Storage 512GB M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD

Pros

Brilliant memory and storage

No shortage of ports including Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2

Ultra HD display with multiple comfort features included for extended use

Cons

At just over 2kg, it’s a little heavy

2-in-1 aspect is not detachable, but foldable

While 2-in-1 laptops might not be for everyone, they certainly do offer a different element than the standard open-and-close design that the rest of the market abides by. Being able to turn your laptop into a tablet on the fly is a cool feature that can add value to your overall experience.

As we’ve already alluded to, you cannot detach the screen from the keyboard but instead, fold the keyboard behind the screen. Is this the optimal method? No, but you will quickly adjust and it will become second nature in no time. The Inspiron 16 has a much better screen than other options that cost twice the price with its ultra HD OLED screen that comes with ComfortView Plus to ensure maximum security for your eyes during long sessions.

4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

When it comes to focused tasks like college work, look no further than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Buying a laptop for business use or as a student can be quite daunting but it need not be. Microsoft has put together a product that is going to tick every box imaginable and still has surprises up its sleeve. Surface Laptops could be considered a fair competitor to Apple MacBooks and offer the familiarity of the Windows operating system as a bonus. Expect to pay $999.99 USD / £999.99 GBP.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 system specs are:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 specs CPU Intel Core i5-1235U GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB, LPDDR5x Screen 13.5″ PixelSense, 2256 x 1504, Dolby Vision IQ Battery Up to 18 hours typical use Storage 256GB SSD

Pros

Super lightweight and easy to travel with

Incredibly efficient even when running multiple programs/tasks

Crystal clear display

Long battery life

Cons

Lack of innovation from the previous model

Limited ports

Unlike their venture into the mobile phone market, Microsoft have struck gold with their line-up of portable laptop PCs. The Surface range has gone from strength to strength and now consists of multiple models to suit a variety of needs. For the Surface Laptop 5, it is the peak focus machine that excels when it comes to getting work done be it for school or as a busy professional in any industry.

The gorgeous display is timeless and the subtle frame might be starting to feel outdated, but if you’re a newcomer to the brand, the simplicity is hard not to appreciate. This machine is set up to run endless internet browsers and programs like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and others without missing a step. A full charge should easily power you through a day without cutting it close. The built-in speakers and microphone are nothing special but offer a crisp and clear sound that means you won’t be forced into wearing a headset if you’re in a secluded environment. Perhaps the 13.5” model may feel a little too small for some but we’ve never struggled with the size and it really helps with the overall portability and usefulness when traveling on trains or planes where space is hard to come by.

5. Razer Blade 15

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptops available right now with not only impressive performance but a super lightweight body and patented vapor chamber cooling system. Gaming laptops aren’t always built with the same durability in mind compared to other products but Razer made sure that this isn’t the case with the Razer Blade 15. Expect to pay $2,999 USD / £3,099.99.

Here are the Razer Blade 15 system specs are:

Razer Blade 15 specs CPU Intel i7-12800H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB RAM 16GB DDR5, 5200MHz, Dual Channel Display 15.6″ QHD, 240Hz, G-Sync, 2.5ms Battery 80WHr Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD

Pros

Very lightweight and portable for a gaming laptop

Industry-leading cooling system

Future-proof graphics to last you for years to come

Cons

Razer bloatware is sometimes a pain to deal with

Speaker placement reduces keyboard size dramatically

Battery life is average even for a gaming laptop

Given how quickly the gaming industry moves, picking out an appropriate gaming laptop is a very tricky job. You not only need to pick something that can play the latest and greatest games on the highest settings, but you want to make sure it can do it for years to come. Gaming laptops are where every component can be over-analyzed for its effectiveness.

In the Razer Blade 15, every inch of space is filled with power designed to last thanks to the patented vapor chamber cooling system that is head and shoulder above the rest of the industry and a big reason why Razer products cost such a premium in comparison. Keeping your laptop components cool while gaming is something that can prevent the aging of a product dramatically.

You’ll be able to play all the biggest games right now like Valorant, Warzone 2, and League of Legends, while also being able to run the most exciting upcoming PC games for a number of years.

6. HP Chromebook x360 13.3”

The HP Chromebook x360 is a super versatile laptop with plenty of useful features without a hefty price tag. Chromebooks are a type of laptop that multiple manufacturers offer and they run off ChromeOS as opposed to Windows. They’re super accessible to all users and despite not having ground-breaking performance power, they more than get the job done for everyday use. Expect to pay $449.99 USD / £550.00 GBP.

The HP Chromebook x360 system specs are:

HP Chromebook x360 13.3″ specs CPU MediaTek Kompanio 1200 GPU MediaTek Integrated Arm Mali RAM 4GB Onboard Screen 13.3″ Full HD, IPS, Edge-to-Edge Battery 2-cell, 47WHr Storage 128GB/256GB(US), 64GB/256GB (UK)

Pros

Extremely versatile design

All-day battery life

Voice, pen, or touch control options

Fantastic audio

Cons

Limiting hardware shortens the lifespan

ChromeOS still feels behind the times

Chromebooks have become quite the staple within the laptop market since their introduction in 2011. As a budget alternative to full Windows laptops, the Chromebook range decided to break away from its price-focused connotation and dedicate more time to becoming a true alternative in the market.

Arguably, a Chromebook is the best way for someone who has never owned a laptop to get started as they are likely familiar with mobile operating systems already and ChromeOS mimics that kind of layout to be as accessible as possible. This doesn’t mean that Chromebooks are only suitable for a specific audience because the 2-in-1 capabilities of the x360 really offer something for everyone. If you’re looking for speed, efficiency and versatility, few do it better.

With the HP Chromebook x360, you’re getting a feature-packed device that performs better than it should and certainly well above its price point. One big plus is the Bang & Olufsen audio tech that is further enhanced by HP’s Audio Boost. The build quality is also great but more importantly, it’s made from recycled materials meaning planet sustainability has been considered, something that more tech companies should be bringing to the table.

Finally, an all-day battery means you can head out with no concerns about needing to juice up by lunchtime. The only major downside that we see in the Chromebook range is that with limited processing power and storage, a failure to stay on top of the device’s general health could see it slow down and fade out much quicker than a standard Windows laptop.

7. Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 14

For creatives, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 14 offers an incredible suite of features and hardware to help you achieve your goals. The sheer value packed into this product is unreal and there’s no doubt you can achieve anything you set out to thanks to the power of this laptop. It’s more than earned its spot on our list of best laptops in 2023. Expect to pay around $2,829 USD / £2,499 GBP.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 14 specs CPU Intel Core i9-12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 8GB DDR6 RAM 32GB LPDDR5 Screen 14.5″ 2.8K, 2880 x 1800, OLED, 60Hz, HDR True Black, Pantone Validated + ScreenPad Plus 14″, 1920×550 IPS Panel Battery 4-cell Li-ion, 76WHr Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD

Pros

Stunning secondary touch screen for optimal creative freedom

Stylus is included

Military tested durability

Doubles as an above-average gaming laptop

Cons

It’s a little heavy but understandably so

A lot of Asus pre-installed software/features to deal with

If you’re a budding creative, whether that means you’re editing video, photo, audio, or even creating your own animation, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 14 can keep up with your demands with ease. Its display is wonderful with clear attention paid to its color tones and HDR true black support. The additional ScreenPad Plus display is a clear advantage over other products advertising to the same audience and the fact that the stylus is included at no extra cost is a load off your mind.

We’re in awe of the power that’s been packed into the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo such as a powerful CPU and GPU meaning its ability to also serve as a gaming laptop cannot be overlooked. You could go from hitting headshots to editing a highlight reel in a matter of minutes and you won’t have to worry about the hardware slowing you down. Versatility in a premium product is expected to some degree but this is truly a special achievement.

Yes, the entry price is on the high side but when you step back and appreciate that this laptop is built to last through military testing, that should put any nerves to rest.