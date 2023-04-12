Apple WWDC 2023 date, how to watch and the biggest rumors

It almost time for the yearly Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC for short, and it’s an event that always brings excitement as we get a peek at what to expect over the next 12-months. Whether you’re part of the Apple product ecosystem with a MacBook, iPhone or iPad, or watch, it’s always fascinating to get a look at what one of the biggest companies in the world has planned.

The MacBook Pro M2 range released back in January and is already considered the best MacBook you can buy, but is a whole new release coming just after the show? We are also expecting announcements around the app store which could really shake up the development landscape.

As with any massive tech event, it’s hard to keep all these surprises under wraps until showtime, so we’ve got some idea of what Apple might announce already. In the mean time, we here at Gear Nuke will also take you through the key dates, how to watch the event, and what you can expect from it.

Apple WWDC 2023 dates and times

The 2023 edition of WWDC will take place between 5th-9th June. A keynote presentation will kick off the event on Monday, 5th June and this is where the majority of the major announcement are made.

No timings have yet been announced so we are in the dark there, but we anticipate that the start time could be around 10 am ET / 1 pm PT.

How to watch WWDC 2023

WWDC is a free event to watch online and there will be a number of outlets that you can use to experience it. As you might expect, you can watch WWDC live on the Apple website, Apple TV, and their developer app and website also.

If you wish to watch WWDC through a third-party streaming service, then YouTube will be your to-go option.

What to expect at WWDC 2023

We believe we have the inside track on two announcements coming at WWDC 2023 thanks to existing rumors. The first of these is a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air to compliment the already released 13.3-inch M2 model. Production began on these earlier this year and they could be available before the end of June.

Better yet, it appears that we could be getting three new MacBooks in total revealed during the WWDC keynote speech. While release dates are a little murkier, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Air M2 are also set to be unveiled.

Elsewhere, there are rumors that iOS 17 could introduce third-party app stores, which might finally end the discourse around Apple payment fees that saw Fortnite removed from the App Store in August 2020.

Other possible announcements include an Apple VR or mixed-reality headset. We’re also expecting a first look at the next line of operating system updates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and MacOS 14.