New Apple MacBook Pro could finally be an affordable laptop

Ask anyone who owns a MacBook Pro whether or not they regret their purchase and you’ll likely get a resounding ‘no’. That being said, even though they are considered the best MacBook you can buy for power and performance, there’s one huge barrier you need to overcome before you can own one… the price.

Starting at $1,999 (£2,149) for the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M2 , you will only find yourself deeper in a financial hole as you look to increase the CPU cores, unified memory (Apple’s superior RAM component) and the storage capacity you have access too. That being said, you can actually save a decent chunk of money on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 on Amazon right now.

With it looking increasingly likely that the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is expected to be revealed during WWDC 2023, the scale of affordability seems to tilt heavily towards the Air range with little incentive to push for the MacBook Pro unless you are in a creative profession. The MacBook Pro simply isn’t built for just watching Netflix or even to be used as a gaming laptop, it has an audience it is targeting as does so unapologetically.

Fear not, as rumors have started to circulate that a reworked entry-level MacBook Pro is also on the way, coming in at 13-inches with a refined, boosted M2 Chip, and a much lower retail price. This could finally be the laptop to breakdown the huge cost of entry to the existing MacBook Pro line and have it be a genuinely tough decision whether or not a customer goes with Air or Pro.

Granted, the price of the 13-inch MacBook pro isn’t going to rival it’s Air counterpart at $1,199 (£1,249) and certainly won’t challenge what is considered best laptop under $1000 in the MacBook Air M1 from 2020. As you can see from the video review below, the MacBook Pro is a creatives dream but just offers diminished returns for an everyday user because of it’s cost.

What the refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro will do, provided that it enters the market at around $1499 (£1449), is create a dilemma for consumers where they have to weigh up how they plan to use their MacBook and what their budget and needs truly are. If Apple can do this, then what has been a record-breaking tough time for the Mac brand might slowly come to an end.

