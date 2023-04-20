New Asus Zenbook 14X OLED info drops during Thincredible event

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, model UX3404, was revealed some time ago but we finally have an idea of the release date following an update during the Thincredible event.

While the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED stole the show during the Thincredible live stream, we haven’t overlooked this juicy new info on the Zenbook 14X OLED, which aims to be a more graphically minded Asus laptop with creatives in mind.

Granted, it’s not going to reach the heights of the Pro Duo, which we consider one of the best laptops you can buy in 2023, but it’s a suitable option for someone not looking to spend in excess of $2,000.

It’s very apparent that Asus is trying to create a portfolio of laptops to please any customer. While their budget range leaves a lot to be desired, as soon as you hit the mid-range or premium laptops, Asus really are a force to be reckoned with. You can check out the original video revealing the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED below.

It’s not quite a gaming laptop, but the Asus Zenbook 14X will offer admirable performance on titles like Valorant, Fortnite and Warzone 2. As a more accurate take, it’s a laptop for creatives. Those who work closely with photo or video editing will be catered too and find that it can keep up with their hectic demands.

Asus Zenbook 14X specs CPU Intel Core i5-13500H / i7-13700H / i9-13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM Up to 32GB Screen 14.5-inch, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800 Battery 70Whr Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

It may not reach the performance heights of the MacBook Pro M2, but you can certainly expect to closely tail that of the MacBook Air, just with Windows as an operating system as opposed to MacOS.

The Asus Zenbook 14X is scheduled for release in Q2 2023.

If you’re after a laptop but looking to stick to a budget, you can check out our list of the best laptops under $1,000 instead!