New Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED revealed

During their Thincredible launch event, Asus revealed the Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop to the world and, in our opinion, it is a very special piece of tech. It’s no secret that Asus are easily one of the biggest innovators in the world of laptops through the Zenbook, Vivobook and Republic of Gamers brands, but they’re truly raised the bar for uncompromising portability, power and eco-friendly design with the Zenbook S 13 OLED.

Where do we even begin with this laptop, ignore that fact that it already shapes up as one of the best laptops on the market for everyday and professional use based on its specs, but then take into account the features that surround this. You can also re-watch the reveal event below.

The headline here is that the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is the worlds slimmest 13.3-inch OLED laptop. An amazing feat to accomplish, of course, but it’s only made more impressive thanks to a stern refusal to compromise on the hardware to achieve it. This even comes down to the ports available because you still have access to two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2, and a full HDMI 2.1 also.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specs CPU Intel Core i7-1335U / i5-1335U GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM Up to 32GB Screen 13.3-inch Asus Lumina OLED, 2880 x 1800 Battery 63Whr Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Once you get your head around how all this power fits into a frame less than 1 cm thick, you can then start to consider how Asus also made the Zenook S 13 OLED weigh just 1 kg. It’s size and weight ensure it is ultra-portable and should fit into any laptop bag.

We have to give massive props to the screen on the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED too, because it’s another huge win for the laptop. OLED is a feature that most people don’t realise they need, until they’ve tried it. This Asus Lumina OLED display comes in at 2.8K (2880 x 1800) with Pantone Validated color rendering, Dolby Vision certification and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification to round it off. In short, it’s very, very pretty.

You can also experience the quality on an Asus OLED screen in the Zenbook 13 Ultra-Slim, available on to buy on Amazon right now.

The final feature we want to flag is actually to do with to production of the laptop as it’s about as eco-friendly as you can get. The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED has been designed with carbon neutrality in mind, so recycled metals and plastics have been used as well and a plasma ceramic aluminum. Further still, the packaging is 100% FSC Mix packaging where part of the box can be used as a makeshift laptop stand. How about that for design!

Our only outstanding questions will be around the battery life, as all we know right now if that it contains a 63Whr battery. This is probably considered middle of the park compared to other options, but powering all the hardware, including the stunning OLED display, will surely be a drain on power.