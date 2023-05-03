M3 MacBooks not expected until 2024

We know the Apple M3 chip is on the way, but it now looks to be confirmed that the M3 MacBook laptop won't hit shelves until next year.

Published:

Apple

The worlds worst kept secret is the Apple M3 chip and the impending implementation across MacBook, Mac, and iPad devices. Despite rumblings that it could launch this year, it now appears that we won’t see any M3 MacBooks hit the market until 2024.

We’re hardly struggling for MacBook models right now and the best MacBook you can buy – the MacBook Air M2 2022, in our opinion – is still and incredible piece of tech, but we really need a break from these constant new releases.

It does appear, according to notable insider @Tech_Reve, that manufacturing issues have been the deciding factor here. Apple will now separate out their product launches but delay all M3 Macs, iPads, and MacBooks until next year.

13-inch macbook air color options

That’s not to say that the three rumored new MacBook releases coming this year are pointless in any way. These will certainly have their audience, but it’s fairly small compared to the appeal of the M3 MacBook.

In the video below, you’ll actually see some great reasoning as to why the Apple M3 chip is so important and even some speculation as to how the M2 ended up being more of a passable upgrade than a revolution.

YouTube Thumbnail

We even wrote recently about whether or not anyone should buy a new MacBook in 2023 with possible major tech developments due next year. The M3 chip was part of this, but the introduction of OLED displays was also a contributing factor.

All in all, this delay does leave us wondering how the M3 MacBooks will eventually be perceived and how many people will instead jump on sales for current MacBook laptops to save having to wait another year, especially when Amazon are offering up some amazing deals right now.

If MacBooks aren’t your thing, you can check out of list of the best Chromebooks you can buy today instead!

More from Gear Nuke

Niall is the Editor of Gear Nuke and finds himself writing about the best laptops after a few years spent writing about video games. You can find his work on RealSport101, The Loadout, MTG Rocks, Wargamer & USA Today.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Gear Nuke Follow Gear Nuke for daily laptop news, reviews, and buyers guides from our team of passionate experts. We will help you pick the best gear for your budget and needs. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and signup to our free newsletter.