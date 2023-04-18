The best 2-in-1 Laptops can make all the difference if you’re trying to curate a workflow that combines day-to-day professional tasks with enjoyable leisure time. If you’re jumping between activities like revision sessions, meetings, creative endeavors and streaming, then the versatility of a 2-in-1 laptop will be of great value to you, as they allow users to access touchscreen tablet functionality as well as all the benefits of a typical PC.

Sometimes even the best laptops are still missing a feature you desire such as a touchscreen. So, as the pool of possibilities grows, Gear Nuke is here to wade through the swamps of complicated jargon in search of a suitable device for you! We’ve looked at everything from durability and design to prices and even accessories to make this list of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Here are the Best 2-in-1 Laptops you can buy today:

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Gen 8

Samsung Galaxy Book 360

Dell Inspiron 16

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8

Surface Laptop Studio

1. Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5

Are you looking for a high-quality experience within a tight budget? The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a powerful laptop full of great features that won’t break the bank. Expect to pay $799.99 (£649).

Here are the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 specs:

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 specs CPU Intel Core i7-1255U GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB Screen 16-inch, WUXGA, 1920×1200 Battery Up to 8 hours Storage 512GB SSD

Pros

Great price point

Ergonomic design

Cons

Sizable frame

Lenovo is widely regarded for making thoughtfully designed laptops, and the company’s 2-in-1 range is hard to compete with. The IdeaPad Flex 5’s 512 GB SSD makes everyday activities like browsing and streaming a breeze, with short wait times as you load up apps and programs and display them on its vivid screen. The IdeaPad’s impressive 13 hours of battery life can also get you through a typical day of activities without needing a charge.

Whether making video calls or recording footage for yourself, the Flex’s 1080p camera will keep you well-lit and in crisp detail, as its dual-array microphone picks up your voice with clarity. When recordings are over, the IdeaPad features a clever privacy shutter allowing you an extra step of security and comfort.

2. Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 (13-inch)

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is a lightweight wonder whose sleek design and included stylus make creativity feel easy. If you’re looking for a premium experience with stunning visuals, this is the 2-in-1 for you. Expect to pay $1299.99 (£1339).

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 specs:

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 CPU Intel Core i7-1260P GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 16GB Screen 13.3-inch, 1920×1080 Battery Up to 22 hours Storage 512GB SSD

Pros

The included stylus is great for creative work

Good variety of ports for accessories

Cons

High price point

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is a razor-thin 2-in-1 that hides a decent amount of power in its small 13-inch frame. A beautiful OLED display makes content look clean and bright, while Book3’s touchscreen functionality is convenient and responsive, making scrolling and navigating around web pages and apps feel natural in either laptop or tablet mode. The device as a whole feels exceptionally comfortable for everyday use, especially due to its lightweight and adjustable display. Switching between its various modes is easy and makes finding a comfortable position for a note-taking or streaming session simple.

The Galaxy Book3 360 also comes with an S-pen stylus in the box that makes working on creative projects, or taking notes a straightforward experience. The Book3’s backlit keyboard is sure to work great for those who may find themselves working into the night.

If you’re part of the Samsung ecosystem, you can also access additional benefits like the ability to share files, and link web pages and wireless pair devices, making it easier to flow between your technology as and when you need to. If not for the slightly high-end price point, we may have also included this on our list of the best student laptops too!

3. Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop

Portability and power go hand in hand with the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop, making it an appealing piece of kit for work and play. Expect to pay $999.99 (£869).

Here are the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 specs:

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 specs CPU Intel Core i5-1235U GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB Screen 16-inch, FHD+, 1920×1080, 60Hz Battery 87Whr Storage 512GB SSD

Pros

Backlit keyboard

1080p webcam with a privacy function

Cons

The large frame can make tablet mode awkward to use

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop is quite the upgrade from its predecessor and full of powerful hardware, great for intense work and study. While others on the list boast sleek, thin designs, the Inspiron comes in a bit heavier, which may make its tablet mode slightly uncomfortable for casual use. Saying that, any discomfort can be made up for with its 512 GB SSD and 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, which can easily handle video conferencing, browsing, and a decent amount of gaming. A built-in quiet mode is also a great addition for when you’re completing more casual tasks and works by sacrificing power in service of a quieter experience.

The Inspiron’s large screen is a great display for working or watching Netflix, as it touts a 3K display that offers vibrant colors, all with a matte finish that helps to avoid glare when working in brighter environments. Its HD webcam is also a great upgrade from its predecessor, saving you from awkward grainy video calls and keeping you in the clear. Much like the Lenovo Flex 5, the Inspiron 16 has a mechanical privacy shutter to give you peace of mind too, which is always nice.

4. Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a fantastic all-rounder for the 2-in-1 laptop style, with a focus on durability for those working on the move. Expect to pay $749.99 (£699.99).

Here are the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 specs:

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 specs CPU Intel Core i5-10210U GPU Intel Integrated RAM 8GB Screen 13.5-inch, QHD, 2256×1504 Battery Up to 8 hours Storage 128GB SSD

Pros

Good battery life and fast charging enabled

A durable exterior is great for on-the-go use

Cons

Unremarkable aesthetics

If you’re looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that can take a few knocks and keep going, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is for you. Its reinforced metal chassis makes it a great option if you’re always on the move, and its long battery life and fast charge are perfect for those who don’t have the time to sit still.

While the overall design may be thicker and heavier than other models on the list, the Chromebook still feels comfortable to use in any of its modes. The Spin 713’s vibrant touchscreen display is supported by a nicely balanced hinge that feels durable and easy to maneuver. Its keyboard is comfortably backlit for working at any hour and plenty of ports for your accessories and devices.

5. Lenovo Yoga 9i

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best example of what a 2-in-1 laptop can be. Pairing premium sound quality with high-end design makes for a brilliant portable computer that’s great for all of your computing needs. Expect to pay $1399.99 (£1440).

Here are the Lenovo Yoga 9i specs:

Lenovo Yoga 9i specs CPU Intel Core i7-1185G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 16GB Screen 14-inch, FHD, 1920×1080 Battery Up to 10 hours Storage 1TB SSD

Pros

Excellent design and feel

Well balanced hinge makes all positions comfortable

Unique 360-degree sound bar

Cons

The glossy display can create unwanted glare.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is designed with comfort and function in mind. While its glossy screen can cause some issues with glare, the 9i’s 14-inch OLED display is perfect for watching films or editing images in Photoshop. Where other laptops feature static speakers, the Lenovo Yoga 9i takes things in a bold new direction with a 360-rotating sound bar that faces you no matter your device’s orientation. This unique audio set-up is a creative solution to a problem facing many 2-in-1 laptops on the market and ensures you are getting great quality sound however you use the device.

A backlit keyboard blends nicely into the 9i’s rounded polished edges and helps to embellish its clear ergonomic design. While the device runs at quite a premium cost, its build quality and inventive design are convincing. Plus, the addition of an HD camera and fingerprint reader doesn’t hurt either.

6. Surface Laptop Studio

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is a versatile twist on the 2-in-1 laptop that’s great for coders and creatives, offering a suite of smart features at a premium price point. Expect to pay $1599.99 (£1449).

Here are the Surface Laptop Studio specs:

Surface Laptop Studio specs CPU Intel Core i5 GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 16GB Screen 14.4-inch, 2400×1600, 120Hz Battery Up to 18 hours Storage 256GB SSD

Pros

The unique design makes moving between modes painless.

Surface Slim Pen 2 included

Cons

High price point

The Surface Laptop Studio is a bold, inventive twist on the 2-in-1 genre of laptops. Where traditional 2-in-1 setups involve folding the screen over to transform the laptop into a compact tablet, the Surface Pro also folds forward into a Stage mode, focusing on the 120Hz screen and trackpad for streaming or conferencing. This makes the Surface Laptop Studio a 3-in-1, technically!

For artists and notetakers, the fully-folded mode sits at a small angle, making it significantly more comfortable when using the device on a flat surface. Elsewhere, Laptop mode keeps you productive by offering a full keyboard and a haptic touchpad.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 makes for a great addition with regards to handwriting and drawing and can be attached to the body of the device via strong magnets in the front, making it easy to access and hard to lose.