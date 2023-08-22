Who are the most popular vloggers in 2023?

YouTube needs no introduction. As the second most visited site on the planet, it’s not just a video-sharing platform—it’s a cultural phenomenon. But who are the most popular vloggers in 2023?

Remember when we rushed home to catch our favorite TV show? Now, YouTube is our go-to, pushing traditional TV to the sidelines.

It’s given rise to a new breed of internet celebrities and influencers who are as powerful, if not more, than traditional celebrities. And, as the platform continues to evolve, it showcases the dynamic dance between technology and creativity, always keeping us on our toes.

We’re about to look at the giants of this world and discover the most popular vloggers ruling the YouTube kingdom!

Here’s a quick overview of the most popular vloggers on YouTube, the crème de la crème, if you will:

Vlogger Subscribers Notable Detail MrBeast 176 million Known for: Ambitious challenge videos & charity acts Kids Diana Show 113 million Featuring: Adventures of young Eva Diana & Roma PewDiePie 111 million Specialty: Gaming & commentary, former #1 YouTuber Like Nastya 106 million Famed for: Challenges & educational content Vlad and Niki 100 million Content: Product advertising & role-playing

MrBeast

From the heartland of the US emerges a YouTube sensation, none other than Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson.

He started off doing wild stuff like repeating “Logan Paul” for around 17 hours straight. More recently, he’s pulling off larger-than-life stunts, like his own version of Netflix’s Squid Game, with a jaw-dropping $456,000 prize.

Who else would even think of adopting every dog in a shelter, let alone do it? He’s also rallied the internet to plant a whopping $20 million trees.

He’s also tried his hand at business, launching a fast-food chain, MrBeast Burger, and snack line, Feastables. But even though he’s raking in serious money (Forbes said something like $54m in 2022), he’s pouring it right back into his videos.

Ads help, but the real money-maker? Brand partnerships. His videos sometimes cost millions, and those ad revenues don’t always cut it. People love him. When he uploads a video, the internet practically breaks with excitement.

Even when he surpassed PewDiePie in subscribers, the love was all around. He’s behind T-Series in the subscriber race, but with his mojo, who knows what might happen next?

Kids Diana Show

Enter the vibrant world of eight-year-old Eva Diana Kidisyuk, the face behind the “Kids Diana Show.” Together with her brother, Roma, this dynamic duo has turned their everyday adventures into YouTube gold.

Starting from Diana’s simple video with a leaf in 2015, the Kidisyuk family’s growth has been astonishing.

Their Ukrainian roots shine through. The duo initially catered to a Russian-speaking audience but soon started speaking more in English, which led to an even broader fan base.

Every episode is a delightful blend of giggles, songs, and creative role-playing. And the channel boasts a staggering 113 million subscribers.

It’s not just fun and games, though. Diana and Roma seamlessly weave in educational themes, which makes learning as fun as a game of hide-and-seek.

From catchy tunes teaching about colors and shapes to heartwarming lessons on friendship and kindness, their approach is refreshingly wholesome.

However, internet fame has its challenges.

Concerns about kids’ mental health and safety on YouTube have emerged, especially regarding young “kidfluencers.” Diana’s parents are committed to keeping things fun and safe despite the scrutiny, to make sure their kids see their YouTube activities as play rather than work.

PewDiePie

Meet Felix Kjellberg, the Swede behind the colossal YouTube persona, PewDiePie. From Sweden’s chilly landscapes to the vibrant streets of Japan, Felix’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular.

His journey on YouTube began in 2006 with an account named “PewDie.” A combo of “Pew” (think gun sounds) and “Die” (as in… well, dying). A forgotten password mishap led to a new account, with an added tribute to his dessert obsession: Pie. Hence, PewDiePie!

Felix began as just another gamer, but one who made waves with his candid Minecraft streams filled with rib-tickling commentary. His unique style, especially with horror games, shot him to stardom, leading to vlog segments like “Fridays with PewDiePie.”

Whether it’s an offbeat review, a heartfelt vlog, or just his zany antics, Felix ensures the Bro Army always has something to look forward to.

For five glorious years, PewDiePie wore the crown as YouTube’s undisputed king, holding the most-subscribed title. The rapid growth led to spirited competition with Bollywood’s T-Series in 2018-2019.

Even as new contenders emerge, his enduring legacy and the epic subscriber battles etch him forever in YouTube’s annals. He’s had his share of controversies and took a brief hiatus in 2019, but today, he’s enjoying life in Japan with his wife, Marzia, and their new bundle of joy, Björn.

Like Nastya

Step into the world of Anastasia Radzinskaya, affectionately known as Like Nastya. This young Russian-American YouTuber didn’t wait long, diving into the YouTube universe at the tender age of two.

From captivating challenges that keep viewers on the edge of their seats to insightful educational lessons that introduce young minds to various subjects, Nastya crafts content that entertains and educates.

But the journey to fame wasn’t just fun and games for Anastasia.

When she was younger, she was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, a condition impacting movement and balance. There were genuine worries about whether she’d ever speak. Her parents began sharing videos of her to keep friends and family in the loop on her progress.

Who knew that this personal venture would lead to global stardom?

After selling their businesses in 2015, her parents officially launched her channel in 2016. Success was swift and substantial. Anastasia’s charm and content, from unboxings to kiddie tunes and roleplays, took YouTube by storm.

In 2022, she was the sixth highest-paid YouTuber, raking in a cool $18 million.

It’s not just the English-speaking audience she captivates. She’s truly global, with her videos being dubbed in languages from Hindi and Arabic to Spanish and German.

Vlad and Niki

Ever turned to YouTube when the kiddos get a bit restless? If so, you’ve probably stumbled upon giants like Cocomelon or Like Nastya. But there’s another sibling pair making waves: Vlad and Niki Vashketov.

Born in 2013 and 2015, respectively, these bubbly brothers have captured hearts worldwide with their infectious energy and endearing antics. Their world is one of fun-filled adventures, from imaginative role-playing escapades to daily vlogs that give a candid glimpse into their lives.

It all began in 2018 when Vlad had a lightbulb moment after binging other child creators: “Why not us?” Soon, their dad, Sergey, swapped his sales hat for a content manager one, propelling the channel into collaborations with big names like Hot Wheels and WWE.

What sets them apart? They’re 100% authentic. As their dad Sergey emphasizes, Vlad and Niki aren’t actors – they’re just kids inviting the world into their playtime.

Venturing beyond vlogs, the brothers have launched their own toy brand, which further cements their presence in the world of young aficionados and play enthusiasts.

