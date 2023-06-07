Razer Blade 15 (2020) review

For gamers out there, it can be a total nightmare jetting off on a trip abroad or having to travel for work and, as a result, missing out on vital gaming time. This is where the Razer Blade 15 comes in. As the best laptop for gaming – in our opinion – you can be on the move and play your favorite games wherever you are, without issue.

Razer are one of the leading manufacturers in the gaming scene. With one of their latest gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 15, you can go wherever you want, whenever you want, and keep up to date with any gaming with the best graphics.

With the Razer Blade 15 you get some of the best tech available in the world of gaming, with the added bonus of being able to take it anywhere. With this powerhouse, you can work and play all in one, allowing you to get stuff done and grind out the gaming hours while fully portable. Better yet, Razer manage to do this without your laptop turning nuclear from the heat that typically gets generated when playing games on a laptop.

Here are the Razer Blade 15 (2020) specs:

Razer Blade 15 specs CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H GPU NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super RAM 16GB Display 1920 x 1080, 300Hz, OLED, Touch Screen Storage 1 TB SSD Battery Up to 7 hours

The Razer Blade 15 features an immense OLED touch display, ensuring any gaming is crisp and beautiful. Not only will the gaming quality and graphics pop, but with the 300 Hz display there are no worries about your frame rate being capped. Alongside the powerhouse graphics card and the strong CPU, you are going to have high frames no matter what game you’re playing.

The NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super packs a hell of a punch and will handle any game you throw at it – even on the most intense graphical settings. Pairing that with Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7 CPU with its 8 cores and you have got yourself one hell of a gaming machine. As any avid gamer will know, gaming comes with needing a high number of games, and an increasing number of games now boast high storage needs of up to 100 GB. This means that the need for additional storage is a must and with a 1 TB SSD, the Blade 15 doesn’t disappoint – especially as it also boasts the option to expand that storage externally if needed.

Plenty of ports for all your needs

The Razer Blade 15 comes with plenty of ports, making it ideal for whatever you need to do – whether you’re multitasking or simply working on one task at a time. It comes with nine ports in total for the advanced model with the spec above. Obviously, it has a power port, then it has three USB type A ports and two USB-C ports which come as standard for most laptops these days. It also has an SD card reader should you need to upload anything or add extra storage, as well as an HDMI port and an audio jack for speakers or headphones. You also have a Gigabit Ethernet port should you want to plug directly into the router for quicker and more consistent internet speeds.

With all these port options you can charge and connect all the devices that you might need for day-to-day tasks. Whether that be gaming or working, this laptop allows you to do it all. If you are using your Razer Blade 15 at home, then with the HDMI port you can connect up to a PC monitor or even the TV and use the laptop as a gaming PC and play all your favorite games on a bigger screen. This allows you to have all the benefits of a gaming rig combined with the ability to scoop it up and take it anywhere.

Game or work, this does it all

The great thing about gaming laptops is no matter which one you get, it has so much more potential than just gaming. A gaming laptop like the Razer Blade 15 is a great option because not only is it a powerhouse when it comes to gaming you can use it for anything, whether you are a video editor or just work in admin – it’s super diverse and versatile.

This flexibility is what makes gaming laptops so popular, it is having a gaming rig at your disposal no matter where you are. You could be at Uni and still gaming, in school on lunch and still gaming, or on your commute to work and still be gaming. With the spec and power the Blade 15 has it can handle any task with ease, making it a gamer’s dream.

It can take the heat

With the advanced model of the Razer Blade 15 you get the custom vapor chamber cooling system. This means no matter what game you are playing and how hard you’re pushing this mighty machine, it will not overheat. With its cooling system, not only will it keep it comfortable to use (no burnt laps or melted desks), it will also do so quietly. We have all, at some point, had to deal with a machine that cools with the sound of a jet taking off, but not with the Razer Blade 15 – it will cool and keep your games running smoothly while not deafening those around you.

For this absolute beast of a laptop, we have to rate it incredibly highly. Because it has all the key specs you would want for gaming and does everything you could need – and more. One aspect worth noting is the price; it does come with a fairly high price tag, meaning that it may not be affordable for some. That said, with the spec that you get for the advanced model, the price should be expected and it is in no way and unfair price.

If you are looking for a gaming laptop that can do it all, then look no further than the Razer Blade 15 – you won’t be disappointed.