Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light review

Not everyone can fit a full-sized ring light in their home. I’ll be honest, I barely can. When I’m not using my large, 18” ring light, it gets broken down and stored in our spare bedroom. This means that when I want to use it, I have to go through the entire process of setting it up and positioning it just right. And although this isn’t a huge issue, sometimes I’d rather use a smaller and more compact light for certain projects. Cue Logitech’s Litra Glow, an all-in-one streaming light with several useful features.

Since purchasing the Litra Glow, its minimal, yet effective design has amazed me. With just a few easy and quick steps, anyone can add the Litra Glow to their workspace to be used in up close videos, Zoom meetings, streaming, and more.

To give you a better idea of its capabilities, let me share with you my experience with the Litra Glow and what I’ve learned.

Pros

Large controls that are clearly marked and easy to identify

Five temperature and brightness presets you can adjust manually, or from your desktop computer or laptop

Takes up minimal space and is ideal for travel

Simple setup with online videos available if necessary

Cons

Only good for illuminating your face in close up videos, or while streaming

Must be plugged into USB port to work (preferably 3.0 port or better)

Must have Windows 10 or later, or macOS 10.14 or later to use with the Logitech app

Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light: Design

As mentioned previously, The Litra Glow Streaming Light has a simple design with a few options for modification. To get it set up on your desktop computer or laptop, all you have to do is pull up the plastic tab directly under the square light, and carefully hook it on the top of your display screen. From here, you can adjust the height of the light, tilt it front to back, or rotate it as far left or right as needed. This 3-way adjustable feature allows you to get the lighting just right for each video or stream.

Another feature I was delighted to uncover were the large control buttons for powering the Litra Glow on or off and adjusting the brightness. Without looking at the small manual included in the box, I could figure out what each button meant and how to use them.

On the back of the Litra Glow, you will find a groove for the top of the 4.92 ft USB cable to sit. This quality is convenient to keep the cable hidden and ensures it won’t accidentally reveal itself while recording.

Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light: Performance

Like me, you’re probably wondering how the Litra Glow does in comparison to some of the larger and more expensive ring lights out there.

What I’ll start by saying is, I was surprised by just how bright the Litra Glow gets on even its lower settings. Out of the five temperature presets ranging from warm candlelight to cool blue, I found myself landing somewhere in the middle with a true white tone.

In addition to five temperature presets, the Litra Glow light has five brightness presets, too.

Personally, I find level four brightness (with five being the highest) to be perfect. I can comfortably sit at my laptop and not feel like I’m being blinded by the headlights of an oncoming car. Though, it is important to note that Logitech has designed the Litra Glow to be safe for all-day streaming.

One of the features to set the Litra Glow apart from similar lights out there is its ability to connect to a desktop app called G HUB, which allows you to save presets and control the light’s settings directly from your keyboard. G HUB is a gear control app Logitech designed to sync with the Litra Glow and several of their other products. Note that to access the app, users must have Windows 10 or later, or macOS 10.14 or later. You do not have to download G HUB to use the Litra Glow Light unless you want these extra features.

The Litra Glow is not anchored tightly to your display screen and instead rests lightly on top of it. Some may perceive this as a disadvantage, but I prefer it. The Litra Glow is secure enough to not fall off, but easy enough to lift off my display if I want to adjust the brightness manually. Plus, it won’t damage my MacBook this way.

One task that is required with Logitech’s Litra Glow Streaming Light is plugging into a USB port (preferably 3.0 or better). 3.0 USB ports work at a speed of 5 Gbit/s and are recommended by Logitech for maximum brightness. Having to plug in to a USB port could be viewed as another drawback to the Litra Glow, but I have yet to be bothered by this feature.

Should you buy the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light?

I love my Litra Glow so much that I want to go buy one for each of my creator friends… and each of my non-creator friends, too! This light is just as ideal to have on hand for Zoom meetings and random FaceTime calls with family as it is for making YouTube videos and gathering other creative content.

I will admit, there are some projects the Litra Glow will not work well for. If I am taking product photos, portraits, or aiming to light up an entire room, I am going to want my larger ring light. The Litra Glow is not suitable for these types of scenarios. It’s, however, suitable for small spaces and close up videos, pictures, or streaming. If that’s what you’re looking for, the Logitech Litra Glow is sure to “wow” you, too.

The best part? It won’t break the bank. You can expect to pay $59.99 for the Litra Glow on the Logitech website and Amazon. Not too bad for an efficient light that takes up little to no desk space and can easily be taken with you places.

Verdict

As someone who appreciates a clean workspace, I’m all for products that cater to simplicity. The Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light won my vote when it tidied up my desk and provided an experience of ease, enjoyment, and improvement.

I recommend the Litra Glow to anyone aiming to illuminate their face or small areas for close up footage or streaming, personal endeavors, and other work-related content. The soft and natural glow it provides will have you feeling your best each time you step foot in front of the camera.