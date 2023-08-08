Rode VideoMic GO II reivew

Superior sound capture enables creators to tell their stories more compellingly. When it comes to delivering an amplified videography experience, the name that resonates strongly with audio innovation is Rode. This Australian company introduces its latest creation, the Rode VideoMic GO II, designed to set a new benchmark in the audio capture realm.

First off, the Rode VideoMic GO II impresses with its compact design. Even with its lightweight profile, it doesn’t compromise on robustness. It utilizes a robust and flexible shock mount, adding more value to its design. Its ‘plug-and-play’ nature simplifies usage, which vloggers and podcasters appreciate.

Coupled with a super-cardioid polar pattern, it can zero in on audio directly in front while minimizing the sounds coming from the sides and rear.

Moreover, the onboard 3.5mm TRS output connects effortlessly with cameras and recorders. I tested out the Rode VideoMic GO II, so you wouldn’t have to; here is a quick overview of its spec and design details:

Rode VideoMic GO II Specs Polar Pattern Supercardioid Frequency Range 20Hz to 20kHz Output 3.5mm TRS Battery Runs off plug-in power supplied by the connected device Weight 89g

Pros

Compact and lightweight design

Great sound capture even in noisy/crowded areas

Plug-and-play setup

Compatible with a wide range of devices

Excellent audio clarity with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz

Long battery life

Cons

A slightly higher price tag compared to entry-level models

Lacks some advanced features found in higher-end models

Rode VideoMic GO II features

The heart of the Rode VideoMic GO II lies in its unique microphone capsule, designed for superior audio capture. Its frequency range spans from 20Hz to 20kHz, ensuring impressive voice clarity.

The super-cardioid polar pattern zeroes in on audio directly in front while minimizing sounds from the sides and rear. This feature allows me to obtain more precise audio capture, especially in busy environments.

The Rode VideoMic GO II boasts a compact, lightweight design and a matching shock mount. That illustrates how the company has melded form and function seamlessly, which lends itself well when I travel and capture outdoor shoots.

Its ‘plug and play’ approach ensures I can quickly setup without the need for elaborate configurations. Another highlight is the onboard 3.5mm TRS output, which makes connections with cameras and recorders effortless.

The USB mode is a significant feature of the VideoMic GO II. It allows the microphone to be converted into a USB microphone for podcasting, video calls, and more. In USB mode, the 3.5mm output is a headphone output for audio monitoring.

The Rode VideoMic GO II operates on power provided directly by the device it’s connected to and lacks an internal battery, thus eliminating the need for charging which was a godsend at times.

Rode VideoMic GO II performance

When it comes to creative performance, the Rode VideoMic GO II brings a lot to the table. Whether for vlogging, podcasting, or field recording, the microphone delivers clear and well-rounded audio.

The VideoMic GO II boasts a crucial USB mode feature. That’s what enables the microphone to transform into a USB microphone for purposes such as podcasting and video calls. The 3.5mm output acts as a headphone output for audio monitoring when operating in USB mode.

If you plan to use the mic outdoors, I highly recommend investing in the Rode WS12 to maintain high sound quality. That’s especially relevant in today’s digital landscape, where audio quality can make or break a viewer’s engagement.

One of the best things about the Rode VideoMic GO II is how easily you can accessorize it to amp up its useability. For example, you can pair it with a boom arm setup to simplify live-streaming and podcasting.

Should you buy the Rode VideoMic GO II?

If you’re a videographer looking for a reliable, high-quality, easy-to-use microphone, the Rode VideoMic GO II is well worth considering. Its range of features, user-friendly design, and solid build make it an excellent investment.

Despite its price being slightly higher than entry-level models, the value it delivers in terms of performance is indisputable.

I believe the Rode VideoMic GO II makes its mark among some stiff competition when considering various microphones on the market. As the successor to the original VideoMic GO, it builds upon the previous model’s strengths and introduces innovative features that distinguish it in a crowded market.

Comparing the Rode VideoMic GO II to its sibling, the VideoMic NTG, we see a high degree of versatility in both models. Both are lightweight, providing excellent sound quality and focusing on reducing vibrations and wind noise.

So how does the GO II fit in with the larger Rode family? Its revolutionary design and compatibility with Rode apps stand out the most to me, setting it apart from its kin. Yet it surprises me with seamless integration with other Rode products and apps.

Like its predecessors: The small and affordable VideoMicro or the original VideoMic.

The Rode VideoMic GO II competes well against the Rode Wireless Go II and VideoMic Me. The Wireless Go II has additional advantages like a second transmitter and uncompressed audio recording. Still, the VideoMic GO II’s compatibility with both TRS and USB-C outputs provides a level of versatility that’s I find hard to match.

The Rode VideoMic GO II demonstrates its value among video mics with its versatility, user-friendly features, and high-quality sound output.

Verdict

There’s no denying that the Rode VideoMic GO II is a robust, feature-packed microphone that delivers excellent performance. It hits the sweet spot of quality and price, offering features typically found in more expensive models.

So in my humble opinion, the Rode VideoMic GO II is more than just an upgrade. It’s a tool that empowers creators to tell their stories with enhanced clarity and precision. The features it boasts, and its reasonable pricing make it stand out in a crowded market.

Whether you’re a seasoned videographer or a beginner, the Rode VideoMic GO II is a microphone that genuinely redefines the boundaries of audio capture in the videography world.

Despite its minor shortcomings, the VideoMic GO II is a testament to Rode’s commitment to evolving audio technology.