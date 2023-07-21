Grab this amazing laptop, perfect for streamers, for $1,000 off

The Alienware m17 R5 is undoubtedly a high-end gaming laptop, arguably even one of the best laptops around, but it’s also great for streamers. The hardware you get is capable of not only running the latest and greatest games but also a reliable, high-quality stream at the same time.

It can be difficult for some people to fit an entire desktop setup into their living arrangements, and we’re not suggesting that the Alienware m17 R5 alone is the solution, but it’s a huge step in the right direction.

Here are the Alienware m17 R5 specs:

Alienware m17 R5 specs CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti RAM 16 GB Display 17.6-inch 1920 x 1080, 360 Hz Storage 1 TB SSD Battery Up to 8 hours

You can see from the listed specs that this laptop is an absolute beast, especially for the price. It could be argued that the screen only being a simple 1920 x 1080 LED panel is a drawback compared to the more advanced OLED options, but that would be a bit unfair.

The mix of AMD processing and NVIDIA graphics is becoming more popular and we appear to be long past the days where all of your hardware had to abide by imaginary conventions.

There is so much power on show here in the Alienware m17 R5 that we can’t help but recommend it as a great laptop either for gamers or streamers. Ideally would would need to add an additional monitor for the best experience so you can both focus on your game and your streaming software.

With a busy end to the year fast approaching, you’ll be set up incredibly well for the rush of game releases, and all of those over the next five years.