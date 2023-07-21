Grab this amazing laptop, perfect for streamers, for $1,000 off

It's not often that Alienware laptops are available for relatively cheap, but with such a huge discount, this gaming laptop is perfect for budding streamers.

Alienware m17 R5 streaming laptops

Published:

Dell

The Alienware m17 R5 is undoubtedly a high-end gaming laptop, arguably even one of the best laptops around, but it’s also great for streamers. The hardware you get is capable of not only running the latest and greatest games but also a reliable, high-quality stream at the same time.

It can be difficult for some people to fit an entire desktop setup into their living arrangements, and we’re not suggesting that the Alienware m17 R5 alone is the solution, but it’s a huge step in the right direction.

Here are the Alienware m17 R5 specs:

Alienware m17 R5 specs
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti
RAM 16 GB
Display 17.6-inch 1920 x 1080, 360 Hz
Storage 1 TB SSD
Battery Up to 8 hours

A rear veiw of the Alienware m17 R5 laptop

 

 

 

 

 

 

You can see from the listed specs that this laptop is an absolute beast, especially for the price. It could be argued that the screen only being a simple 1920 x 1080 LED panel is a drawback compared to the more advanced OLED options, but that would be a bit unfair.

The mix of AMD processing and NVIDIA graphics is becoming more popular and we appear to be long past the days where all of your hardware had to abide by imaginary conventions.

There is so much power on show here in the Alienware m17 R5 that we can’t help but recommend it as a great laptop either for gamers or streamers. Ideally would would need to add an additional monitor for the best experience so you can both focus on your game and your streaming software.

With a busy end to the year fast approaching, you’ll be set up incredibly well for the rush of game releases, and all of those over the next five years.

Niall is the Editor of Gear Nuke and finds himself writing about the best creative technology, vlogging equipment, and laptops. You can find his work on RealSport101, The Loadout, MTG Rocks, Wargamer & USA Today.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Gear Nuke Follow Gear Nuke for daily laptop news, reviews, and buyers guides from our team of passionate experts. We will help you pick the best gear for your budget and needs. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and signup to our free newsletter.