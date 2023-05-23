The best MacBooks have a reputation for offering a streamlined user experience and formidable hardware under the hood, but the options available for ports and accessories can sometimes be overwhelming, that’s why you need to find the best MacBook docking station possible.

Thankfully, there are a wider range of MacBook docking stations available to consumers that can solve this problem. While the sheer range of adapters on the market may be off putting to some MacBook owners, here at Gear Nuke, we’ve whittled down the options to find the best MacBook docking stations available right now.

The best MacBook docking stations right now:

Belkin USB C Hub, 6-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock

Anker 547 USB-C Hub (7-in-2, for MacBook)

Plugable USB-C Dock 14-in-1

Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock

HYPER HyperDrive Universal 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter

NOVOO USB-C Hub 5 in 1

1. Belkin USB-C Hub 6-in-1 Multiport Adapter Dock

If you’re looking for a well-priced MacBook docking station that offers all the ports you could need for day-to-day work, the Belkin USB-C Hub 6-in-1 Multiport Adapter Dock is a no-brainer.

Pros

Fairly priced

Trusted brand

Charges MacBook while in use

Cons

Lower cost means it’s missing a full set of features

This portable and easy-to-use hub is a fantastic option for students and creatives, touting both an SD card reader and an HDMI input that can be used to read and share photos, display videos and much more.

The addition of a Gigabit Ethernet port is incredibly helpful for users who may be moving between offices, ensuring a consistent connection with the addition of an Ethernet cable. Thanks to the adapter’s USB-C connection, you can also charge your MacBook efficiently while you work thanks to a 100W pass through charge, meaning those with limited ports on their laptop making any more sacrifices for power.

2. Anker 547 USB-C Hub (7-in-2 for MacBook)

Anker is known for making reliable and durable products, and the company’s 7-in-2 hub for MacBooks is a shining example of that reputation.

Pros

Lightweight

No trailing wires

Cons

Rigid design

Pairing sleek, lightweight design with impressive functionality, this dock is a great option for casual users who have a static desk setup and are looking to increase their productivity. Connecting directly to the two USB-C ports on the side of your MacBook, the Anker 547 USB-C Hub offers a streamlined multiport extension to your computer without the need for additional bulky wires.

Working on larger projects could not be made any easier courtesy of the Anker 547’s 40 Gbps transfer speed that allows you to move between your external and internal storage systems with ease. The hub’s Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port also supports external displays running at 5K resolution and up to 60 HZ, which is another boon for professionals wanting to work from home without purchasing a desktop.

3. Plugable USB-C Dock 14-in-1

Plugable’s USB-C Dock 14-in-1 is a one of the best MacBook docking stations if you want to bring some added versatility to your set-up, boasting a plethora of connections that cover nearly every base.

Pros

Plethora of ports

Incredible build quality

Cons

Super expensive

As you can see from its name, this offering from Plugable boasts 14 individual inputs, including an astonishing seven USB connectors, so you’ll never have to compromise on accessories. If you’re often connecting to a variety of screens and are sick of having to utilize additional adapters, this powerful dock has both HDMI and DisplayPort connectors baked in.

Photographers, amateur or professional, will be happy to find not just one SD card slot but an additional MicroSD card slot. This enables support for a wider variety of cameras and helps to streamline the editing process for portable power users. Plugable’s two-year warranty serves up another benefit that may be a relief for those concerned about its lofty price tag.

4. Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro

Belkin’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro works across both Apple and Windows operating systems, and offers a professional-looking, dynamic solution to your workflow needs.

Pros

Cross functionality with Windows and MacBook

Working from external hard drives is possible

Cons

Might not fit aesthetically with your MacBook

The dock’s Thunderbolt 4 technology promises impressive 40 Gbps transfer speeds, which means if you want to work with files from external SSDs alongside your internal storage, you can do so seamlessly and at pace.

When working at a static desk with an external monitor, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro enables up to 8K resolution for single displays and up to 4K resolutions for those using dual monitors.. Your peripherals will find a home in one of the Dock Pro’s many ports, and this includes audio in and out, a serious benefit for the musicians or podcasters among us using microphones or other recording devices directly with their MacBook.

5. Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a veritable powerhouse under its sleek silver hood, offering users an all-in-one experience, no matter what kind of work they want to achieve, making it easy to recommend as one of the best MacBook docking stations.

Pros

Super lightweight

Cons

General design isn’t to our taste

Build quality

Coming in at a nimble 422 grams, this hub can easily be thrown in a bag and taken on the go, which is great if you work in a hybrid job or are simply looking to shake up your working environment.

Efficient and minimally sized, you can enjoy a clean desk or study space free of random adapters and connectors. Plus, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock can support up to two monitors running 4K at 60 Hz, so editing video or working with pages or numbers files on an external display is a clean and crisp experience.

6. HYPER HyperDrive Universal 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter

They say good things come in small packages, and the HYPER HyperDrive Universal 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter is one such package.

Pros

Small form factor

No wires connecting to your MacBook

Cons

Direct connection can be less appealing visually for your entire setup

This deluxe dock is a reasonably-priced wonder that fits the bill for general users wanting all the bells and whistles of a more advanced dock without breaking the bank.

External monitors can run at a reasonable 4K 30 Hz, which would suit casual users wanting to use the monitor for typing and browsing, though if editing video or playing video games is essential to your day-to-day, then you may want to find a hub offering a higher refresh rate for external displays.

Creatives will benefit from its MicroSD and SD card slots, covering all kinds of cameras, plus audio in and out so you can still use your headphones, it also makes the use of microphones, among other audio accessories, a simple and straightforward endeavor. Coming in at a mere 70 grams, this dock is handbag friendly, too, making it an easy choice to grab as you head to late-night study sessions or away days from work.

7. NOVOO USB-C Hub 5-in-1

The NOVOO USB-C Hub 5-in-1 allows students and budget-conscious users an uncompromising option when looking for the best MacBook docking station.

Pros

Price

Gigabit Ethernet port can be a lifesaver

Cons

Using multiple ports makes can be a hectic experience due to the design

Despite its low price point, the NOVOO covers much of the same ground tread by the other hubs on this list at a fraction of the price. A 100W charge through its USB port means you can effectively plug in while working, and the Gigabit Ethernet port is a game changer for student halls, where unruly WiFi connections abound.

The NOVOO is easy to transport and nice to look at, thanks to its sleek aluminum design. When using an external monitor, you’ll also enjoy up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. The NOVOO USB-C Hub 5-in-1 is an affordable solution to the docking station dilemma that doesn’t pull any punches.

As you can see from our comprehensive list, there’s a great range of MacBook docks on the market, perfect for whatever kind of port options and price range you may be looking for. Now, if you’re also in need of a monitor, you can also check out our list of the best MacBook monitors for help there too!