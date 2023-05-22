If you’ve taken the decision to buy a new MacBook, easily one of the best laptops available, you now need to make sure you look after it (and yourself). Traversing the landscape of the internet has become an essential part of modern life, but with your data at risk and ready to be sold for advertising purposes, your privacy has never been more important, so finding the best free MacBook VPN is a must.

Using the best laptop VPN or Virtual Private Network can protect you, your device, and your data from potential danger, keeping your dalliances as an internet explorer safe and streamlined. While the world of VPNs can be a confusing one, here at Gear Nuke, we’ve found the best free MacBook VPN options around so you can suit up in some endgame digital armor as you browse.

What is a VPN?

As we mentioned earlier, a VPN is a Virtual Private Network, a shield for your internet connection which users can enable to protect their data and obscure their digital identity from sites looking to make a profit from your browsing. By using a VPN, you can disguise who you are and where you’re browsing, adding some much-needed security to your time online.

Safety and data protection aren’t the only benefits of using a VPN however, as in the process of masking your IP, you can unlock geo-restricted content that would otherwise be unavailable to you.

The best free MacBook VPNs:

Windscribe Privado VPN Proton VPN Free Hide.Me Surf Shark (free trial) Express VPN (free trial)



Windscribe

If you’re looking for a VPN with an easy-to-use interface and a boatload of free tools, Windscribe is worth considering when it comes to protecting your MacBook.

This reliable private network uses a series of location and time tricks to keep where you are hidden, with a built-in cookie monster that tracks and deletes your browsing data once you leave the site. Windscribe also features a domain and IP blocking tool called R.O.B.E.R.T, a friendly fellow who keeps you clear of unnecessary ads and malware, ensuring your online experience is simple and clean.

While this brand offers a variety of paid plans, the free version of Windscribe still has plenty of features, with the only caveat being how it limits your data usage. However, there are ways to earn a little more data, such as sharing the brand on social media.

Privado VPN

Swiss provider Privado VPN is a best free MacBook VPN for those after a high-quality virtual private network at no cost.

With a free 10 GB of data per month, you’ll have access to 12 global servers to connect to on ten individual devices, making it ideal if you’re working across a range of technology.

Privado VPN also gives you the option to toggle a ‘kill switch’ that terminates all web connections if you disconnect from the VPN, so if you find yourself on some public WiFi and want to protect yourself completely, you can make yourself fully secure.

Proton VPN Free

Proton VPN is also based in Switzerland and benefits from the country’s strong privacy laws, which are an integral part of the package.

Leveraging the no-log VPN experience available in Switzerland, the program itself doesn’t follow up on what you’re doing. This ensures a completely secure experience, which is great for those wanting holistic protection.

Where other VPNs apply a browsing limit to their free options, Proton will give you access to all the tools, just with some slight limits, such as fewer options when changing your server location.



Hide.Me

For round-the-clock online support and over 2000 servers in 78 different countries, look no further than Hide.Me, another of the best free MacBook VPN services.

Like other free virtual private networks on the market, Hide.Me will give you access to almost all of its premium features but limits your data usage to 10GB per month. This means if you’re a casual user looking for some extra security when out and about on your mobile network or using public WiFi, Hide.Me could be a great option.

Offering extremely fast speeds and impressive consistency thanks to a high server up time, Hide.Me is a boon for those who spend time streaming content and surfing the web while using a VPN.

SurfShark

While not strictly free, SurfShark does offer a great 7-day free trial where you can experience its high-quality service at no cost.

This sleek and easy-to-use VPN is an approachable entrance into the world of virtual private networks, especially considering it offers 24/7 customer support.

One notable benefit of Surf Shark is that you can connect as many devices as you’d like to its service, with no upper limit. No matter how many smartphones, laptops or tablets you have, you’re covered. Once connected, you’ll find incredibly secure browsing courtesy of its AES 256 GCM encryption, allowing you to scroll, swipe, and click with confidence.

If 7 days of free use doesn’t fit the bill and you want some more time with SurfShark, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can put it through its paces and still get a refund for the money spent if you’re not convinced.

Express VPN

Much like SurfShark, Express VPN isn’t entirely free but offers a compelling 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with what it has to offer.

Boasting servers in 94 countries, Express VPN will give you a speedy and safe connection that keeps your data and location safe.

With no bandwidth limit and the use of its Smart Location technology, Express VPN can get you connected to the best server available, avoiding any faff and switching when you’re busy trying to browse. This Smart Location tool will constantly be working in the background, testing servers on their latency, download speed and more to ensure you reap all of the benefits without having to do the manual work yourself.

With its simple set-up process and 24/7 live chat service, Express VPN is a compelling option, no matter whether you’re a VPN regular or a first-time user.