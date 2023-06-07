asus zenbook pro duo review

If you’re someone who works in the design or media industry and you are looking for the best laptop to do just about anything you ask of it, then look no further than the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo. This laptop can be used in any creative field whether it be graphic design, game streaming, video editing, music mixing, or much more. With the abilities and power of the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo, you can work – and more importantly – play, without any issues.

This laptop comes with so many high performance specs that you can game, edit and code to your heart’s content without any barriers. It has a truly stunning and vivid display, a high-end GPU paired with a top CPU to make sure all your tasks are completed with ease. The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo also comes with a unique split display, meaning you can work on multiple windows seamlessly making working – and especially editing – much easier than it ever has been before.

Here are the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo specs:

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo specs CPU Intel Core i9 (11th – 13th Gen options available) GPU Up to NVIDIA RTX 4060 RAM 8GB, 16GB or 32GB RAM Display 15.6-inch 4K or 14.5-inch 2.8K display Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Battery Typically up to 5 hours of use per screen

The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo is an absolute unit of a laptop; with the graphic and processor capability of some of the top gaming PC’s out there this laptop does not disappoint. Of course, the main feature of the Zenbook Pro Duo is the additional screen. This second screen – which is a much thinner display – is placed just above the keyboard. Despite its smaller frame, it’s still wide enough for you to have windows open in it and be able to see what you’re doing with clarity, the quality is also outstanding considering it’s placement and size. Both screens are also touch screens with the option to purchase a stylus as an added extra for any intricate work you might be doing.

Alongside the keyboard on the right-hand side, you also have the track pad, this has two purposes. One is obvious – for moving the cursor and interacting with your displays, the second is that it is also your number pad. This touch number pad can be turned on and off in the top right corner of the track pad. While the number pad is active you are also still able to use it as a cursor and mouse without having to deactivate the number pad when in use, which is a useful feature to have.

Although the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo is a total powerhouse, it does seem to unfortunately be lacking ever so slightly when it comes to the ports it offers. There are lots of laptops that tend to have multiple of each port to make sure you can attach and charge whatever it is you need. The Zenbook Pro Duo comes with one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port and an Audio Jack. For a laptop of its size and cost, you would think there would be more ports, maybe one more HDMI port and another USB-C port especially with more and more devices charging with USB-C cables.

Capable of incredible feats

The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo is a creative’s dream, whether you enjoy making music, streaming, drawing, or designing then the Zenbook Pro Duo is for you. The multiple screens give you complete creative control on levels you will never have experienced before, and with the precision of the touch screen and stylus, you will be able to create art and music, and video that are a cut above.

The Zenbook Pro Duo is not all work and no play though; while is a powerhouse in the working world, the potential to max out with an RTX 4060 GPU and the Intel Core i9 CPU means it can also handle most games in high graphical detail, making this a great option for those wanting a gaming laptop that is also a great PC for work too.

Although this laptop is not a gaming-specific one, to make it a powerful laptop for content creators Asus has made sure to kit it out with the GPU and CPU they have to make rendering and creating quicker and smoother when using the Zenbook Pro Duo, allowing it to have the potential to be up there with gaming laptops. Pair that with the HDMI port you can attach this laptop to a monitor or TV and make your gaming experience even better.

The Zenbook Pro Duo is a mighty laptop but is not massive and is actually quite lightweight given it’s specs and features, weighing around 2.5 kg for the 15.6-inch model. That is a powerful piece of kit in a small space; this does show in the battery life though at only 7.5 hours of battery life at best – but closer to 5 hours under heavy use – so it definitely pays to be near a power supply at all times.

With the power of the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo, there is no doubt it is one of the best laptops on the market for content creators. The multiple screens, the power of the technology, and what it can do, mean that I have to rate this laptop at very highly but not quite perfect, with the only thing stopping it me from rating it as such being the lack of USB-C ports.

This laptop is amazing for work, allowing you to use two screens while only using a laptop, as well as for gaming. An amazing laptop that is well worth the buy if you are a content creator or gamer.