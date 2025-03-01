Xbox Game Pass March 2025 games and removals

Microsoft continues to reveal updates for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, bringing a fresh batch of titles to for Xbox Series S and X players. March 2025 is shaping up to be a huge month, with exciting additions like Two Point Museum, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, and 33 Immortals, alongside a few big departures. Whether you’re into deep RPGs, chaotic multiplayer action, or creative simulation games, there’s something new to check out before some fan favorites leave the service.

New Xbox Games March 2025

33 Immortals

Coming to Game Pass in March

From the creators of Spiritfarer, 33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike designed for 33-player engagements. Players assume the role of damned souls rebelling against divine judgment, offering a unique multiplayer experience.

Two Point Museum

Release Date: March 4, 2025 – not coming to Game Pass

Two Point Museum invites players to curate and manage their own museums, discovering artifacts and designing layouts to attract visitors. The game offers a blend of creativity and strategy, allowing players to explore new expedition locations and host special exhibits. ​

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Release Date: March 6, 2025 – not coming to Game Pass

This remastered collection brings the classic JRPGs Suikoden I and Suikoden II to modern platforms with enhanced graphics and sound. Players can experience the epic tales of war and friendship, now with updated background illustrations and environmental effects. ​

Xbox Game Pass March 2025 Removals

Several titles are scheduled to leave Xbox Game Pass late February and March​

F1 22: Experience the world of Formula 1 racing with realistic simulations and competitive gameplay.​

Gris: A visually stunning platformer that explores themes of loss and resilience.​

Maneater: An action RPG where players control a shark seeking revenge.​

PAW Patrol World: An adventure game based on the popular children’s series.​

Space Engineers: A sandbox game focused on engineering, construction, and exploration in space.​

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun: A retro-style shooter set in the Warhammer 40K universe.​

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: An action-packed game set in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty.​

Yakuza 3 Remastered: The third installment in the Yakuza series, offering crime drama and open-world exploration.​polygon.com

Yakuza 4 Remastered: Continues the saga with multiple protagonists and intertwining storylines.

