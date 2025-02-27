Xbox Game Pass players get Free Play Days with this 90%+ rated fighting game

Xbox Game Pass players are in for a treat as Microsoft has announced another round of Free Play Days, and this time, it includes one of the most beloved anime fighters of all time. If you’ve ever wanted to unleash flashy combos and experience high-energy battles straight from the Dragon Ball universe, now’s your chance to try Dragon Ball FighterZ for free on Xbox Series X and S.

Dragon Ball FighterZ isn’t just another anime brawler—it’s a top-tier fighting game that has been praised for its tight mechanics, stunning visuals, and accessibility. Developed by Arc System Works, the studio behind Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, this game blends competitive depth with fast-paced action, making it one of the best adaptations of Dragon Ball in gaming history.

With an easy-to-learn but hard-to-master combat system, FighterZ is perfect for both casual players who just want to pull off cinematic super moves and fighting game veterans who love to lab out high-level combos. The three-on-three tag battles allow for exciting team-building strategies, and the gameplay stays true to the anime’s high-speed clashes. Whether you’re pulling off a Kamehameha or dashing across the screen with lightning-fast reflexes, the game is a lot of fun.

On Metacritic, Dragon Ball FighterZ has an 86/100 score on Xbox One, with many critics praising its stylish visuals, faithful adaptation of the source material, and the surprising depth of its gameplay. It’s regarded as one of the best anime-based fighting games ever made, with comparisons to Marvel vs. Capcom thanks to its chaotic yet strategic three-fighter system. In that review mix, Gamespot gave the game 90% and Cheat Code Central a staggering 96%.

Even years after its release, the game still has an active competitive scene and regularly receives balance updates. The inclusion in Xbox Game Pass Free Play Days means a fresh wave of players will be jumping in, making it a great time to test your skills online.

The trailer below showcases the game’s stunning anime visuals, explosive battles, and an enormous roster of fan-favorite characters. Expect flashy transformations, beam struggles, and intense battles that stay true to Akira Toriyama’s legendary series.

This Free Play Days promotion lets Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members play Dragon Ball FighterZ at no extra cost for a limited time. If you haven’t played the game yet, now’s your chance to see why it remains one of the most popular fighting games in recent years.

