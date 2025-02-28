Xbox Cloud Gaming just got nine new games for Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft has rolled out a significant update to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, adding nine new titles to its Cloud Gaming library. This Xbox update enhances the gaming experience for Xbox Series S and X users, offering some great new games to stream directly from the cloud.

Atomic Heart

Set in an alternate Soviet Union, Atomic Heart is an action-packed first-person shooter that immerses players in a world where technology has gone awry. Players navigate through a facility overrun by malfunctioning robots and bizarre experiments, using a combination of firearms and improvised weapons to survive.

Cult of the Lamb

In Cult of the Lamb, players assume the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by a mysterious stranger. To repay this debt, you must build a loyal following in his name. This unique blend of roguelike action and base-building offers a fresh take on the genre.

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami is a high-octane, top-down shooter known for its brutal combat and neon-soaked visuals. Set in 1989 Miami, players don the mask of an enigmatic anti-hero on a murderous rampage against the criminal underworld, all set to a pulsating synthwave soundtrack.

Killer Frequency

Step into the shoes of a late-night radio host in Killer Frequency, a first-person horror puzzle game. As a series of murders unfold in the small town of Gallows Creek, it’s up to you to guide callers to safety using clues and quick thinking, all while uncovering the identity of the mysterious killer.

Neva

From the creators of Gris comes Neva, a visually stunning puzzle-platformer. Players follow the journey of a young woman and her wolf companion as they navigate a world corrupted by darkness, solving environmental puzzles and battling shadowy creatures to restore light to the land.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked! All You Can Eat combines the chaotic culinary challenges of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 into one definitive edition. Players must work together to prepare and serve a variety of dishes in increasingly bizarre and hazardous kitchens, testing their teamwork and time-management skills.

Serious Sam Collection

The Serious Sam Collection brings together the explosive first-person shooters that pit players against hordes of alien invaders. Featuring Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE, this collection offers relentless action and over-the-top weaponry.

Trepang2

Inspired by classic shooters, Trepang2 delivers fast-paced, visceral combat. Players control an enhanced soldier with no memory, escaping from a heavily guarded facility. Utilize superhuman abilities like cloaking and bullet time to outmaneuver and dismantle enemies in a quest for truth and revenge.

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition

Celebrating its legacy, Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition revamps the classic turn-based strategy game where teams of worms battle it out using an arsenal of wacky weapons. With updated graphics and new features, both new and returning players can enjoy the strategic mayhem.

These additions to Xbox Cloud Gaming provide Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with a rich selection of genres and gameplay experiences, all accessible without the need for downloads or installations.

