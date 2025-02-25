Xbox Cloud Gaming just added the best new feature

Xbox Cloud Gaming just got a major upgrade that makes multiplayer gaming faster and easier than ever. Microsoft has introduced a new feature for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members that lets players generate invite links, allowing friends to join games instantly on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and even smart TVs or browsers – no downloads, no waiting, just seamless co-op action.

Microsoft has quietly introduced a game-changing feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming: invite links. Now, instead of navigating through menus and friend lists, you can simply generate a link and share it with friends. They can then join instantly through the cloud, even if they don’t have the game installed.

This move pushes Xbox Cloud Gaming further into accessibility and convenience, making it easier for players to connect no matter where they are. Whether you’re on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or playing through a smart TV, this feature eliminates one of the biggest barriers to online multiplayer: getting everyone into the same game smoothly.

How it works and why it’s a big deal

The new feature works across various devices, including web browsers and smart TVs with cloud gaming support. Players can generate an invite link straight from their session and send it to anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. No installations, no downloads – just click and play.

This upgrade strengthens Microsoft’s push for cloud-based gaming, putting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in an even better position against traditional console-based gaming. With seamless multiplayer access, it’s easier than ever to convince friends to jump into a session at a moment’s notice.

To use the new Xbox Cloud Gaming invite feature, all players need an Xbox account, and some games require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Everyone must own or have access to the game, and the number of players that can join depends on the game’s limits. Hosts can revoke invite links at any time, but removing players mid-session depends on the game’s settings.

For those who rely on cloud gaming over traditional hardware, this feature is a major win. It removes the hassle of waiting for downloads and updates, keeping the focus on gameplay instead. Expect even more cloud-focused improvements as Microsoft continues to invest in the future of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

