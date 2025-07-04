Warframe just launched… checks notes… a range of hot sauces

Warframe teams up with Jade City Foods to drop five spicy hot sauces - Ember, Volt, Mag, Excalibur & Stalker - each hardcore enough to challenge Tenno.

Warframe x Jade City Foods just dropped a fiery collab that's as brutal as a high-level Raid run. Five full‑strength hot sauces, each themed after a Warframe or notorious Stalker, are ready to test even the bravest Tenno.

The collection includes:

Ember's Inferno (Ghost Pepper)

Volt's Jalapeño Shock

Mag's Mango Crush (Mango Habanero)

Excalibur's Exalted Pineapple (Pineapple Habanero)

Stalker's Reckoning (Reaper Pepper)

It's a funny offbeat collab. The packaging seems lazy - essentially reused artwork with minimal tweaks, but let's hope the sauces themselves speak louder than labels.

Want to try them for yourself? Head over to the Jade City store and pick up your fave bottle. And if you're curious about how fiery the challenge gets, these sauces are priced around $15‑$18 each - a small price to pay for Warframe legend status.

