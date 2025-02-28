Valve says you will get more cheap PC games and extends Steam Daily Deals

Valve Corporation is making it even easier to grab PC games at a discount, as Steam expands its Daily Deals program from four games to six. This move means more rotating discounts every day, giving PC gamers even more chances to pick up major titles at a lower price.

Steam Daily Deals now offer six discounted games per day. Valve’s expansion of the Daily Deals program aims to boost visibility for a wider variety of games while giving players more choice. The company revealed that its internal data shows these deals drive significant engagement, with many players checking in daily to see what’s on offer. By increasing the number of featured discounts, Valve is ensuring that both blockbuster hits and smaller indie titles get better exposure.

Beyond simply offering more deals, Valve has also adjusted the algorithm behind Daily Deals to highlight games with strong user engagement and interest. According to reports, this update means the games selected for these discounts won’t just be random picks – they’ll be tailored toward what players are actively playing, searching for, and wishlisting.

How Steam’s Daily Deals work behind the scenes

The Steam Daily Deals system has become one of the platform’s most effective promotional tools, providing publishers with a way to temporarily boost sales and visibility. Valve has noted that participation in these deals often leads to an increase in long-term sales, as discounts bring new players into a game’s ecosystem, leading to higher word-of-mouth promotion and engagement.

One of the biggest changes Valve has made is refining how often a game can appear in Daily Deals, preventing a handful of titles from dominating the system. Instead, Steam is focusing on diversifying its selection, ensuring that different genres and types of games get featured more frequently. This prevents the storefront from feeling repetitive and gives lesser-known games a better shot at being discovered by a wider audience.

What this means for PC gamers

The expansion of Steam’s Daily Deals isn’t just good news for developers – it’s a huge win for players looking to stretch their gaming budget. With two additional games discounted each day, there’s a greater chance of seeing blockbuster titles, indie gems, and long-awaited releases at more affordable prices.

According to Valve, the updated system will also prioritize games that have strong engagement and demand, meaning the deals players see will be more relevant and exciting. This aligns with recent data from the company showing that Daily Deals have become one of the most clicked sections on the Steam homepage.

How Daily Deals compare to other Steam sales

While Steam is known for its massive seasonal sales, such as the Summer Sale and Winter Sale, the Daily Deals program offers a steady flow of discounts outside of those major events. Unlike Steam’s wishlist-based sales, where users wait for price drops on specific games, Daily Deals provide surprise discounts on a rotating basis, encouraging players to check back regularly for new offers.

The expansion of this system suggests Valve is looking to keep Steam’s storefront more dynamic, giving users fresh deals every single day rather than relying on larger, less frequent sales.

Valve’s long-term strategy for Steam discounts

Valve has also hinted at additional refinements to how discounts work on Steam, particularly when it comes to surfacing deals that match user preferences. The company has been testing new analytics to better predict which games players are most likely to be interested in, meaning Daily Deals could eventually become more personalized.

With this latest expansion, Valve continues to solidify Steam as the leading platform for digital PC game sales. Whether you’re looking for major AAA releases, cult classics, or hidden indie gems, the increased number of Daily Deals means more chances to save big.

