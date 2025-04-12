This graph shows how Minecraft just got bigger than porn

Anyone who spends time looking at Google Search will understand Google Trends. It’s like a live feed of what the internet is buzzing about. It shows you what people are searching for right now, how interest in a topic is rising or falling, and where in the world it’s trending the most. It’s basically a spotlight on what the world is curious about — whether it’s a breaking news story, a viral game, Minecraft news, or a sudden spike in searches for “how to cancel PlayStation Plus.”

It’s super useful if you want to get a sense of what’s about to pop off online, or if you’re trying to track interest in a game, product, or even a rumor. You can compare search terms, look at data from the past hour or past decade, and filter by region. It’s like getting a peek behind the curtain of what everyone’s Googling – and that’s a pretty powerful tool for spotting trends before they hit big.

The launch of the Minecraft movie has pulled off something pretty wild – according to Google Trends, Minecraft just beat Pornhub in global search interest for the first time in five years.

Let that sink in. A pixelated sandbox game from 2009 has just outpaced one of the internet’s biggest adult platforms. But it makes sense when you look at what’s happening. Searches for “Minecraft” have skyrocketed in the lead-up to and release of the movie. Whether it’s long-time players diving back in or curious newcomers searching what the fuss is about, Minecraft is back in the mainstream spotlight in a way we haven’t seen since its YouTube takeover days.

On Google Trends, you can literally see the spike. For the week of April 6-12, 2025, Minecraft surged ahead with a search interest score of 79, compared to Pornhub’s 66. It’s not just a blip either – this is a sharp jump driven by a huge pop culture moment. And while Pornhub’s steady decline over the past five years might help explain part of it, this is still a major win for Mojang, Microsoft and Warner Bros, showing that Minecraft remains one of the most powerful brands in gaming.

It’s a reminder that nostalgia, done right, can still dominate the internet. And in this case, all it took was a single movie trailer to nudge Steve and his blocky world back into the cultural lead.

