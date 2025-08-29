New free Sims 4 update gives skin a much more realistic look

We all loved the most recent Sims 4 Expansion Pack, Enchanted by Nature, but here's an even more natural look for your Sims. The new update for The Sims 4 is all about increasing diversity and representation in the game. This Sims 4 news gives an update that adds to your game even more realistic than before, adding in stretch marks, rosacea, and more

The Sims 4 is one of the go-to sandbox games where you can create and customize your own Sim, and control its entire life, from houses to jobs and families. In the initial Sim customization phase, you can already control elements like face shape, eye colours, hairstyles, skin colours, and clothes. These can really change the look of your Sim. This new update adds more skin features to make the game more inclusive of different skin types.

Here's what the new Sims 4 update is bringing:

Wrinkles & Aging Details: Older sims can now have aging details added to their face and body which makes the aging process more realistic, as well as now having more combinations of the way your sim can look.

Stretch Marks: Whilst these have existed in the game since 2023, new stretch mark features have now been added, again expanding the diversity of how your Sim looks.

Freckles: Again, more have been added and now you have the ability to cover your entire body and face in different patterns and densities of freckles.

Rosacea: This is a condition across all ages, which can make your face look blushed and more red. This has also been added to the game to add to your Sim.

This new update is about more than just cosmetic options. These skin features are all things which add individuality to a person in real life, and by adding these into the game, it's a reaffirmation of The Sims' commitment to diversity.

Tracey, one of the art directors for this update discussed how this update was about improving representation and showing the beauty of aging. From embracing the aging process through details like wrinkles and introducing rosacea, the devs are building a more inclusive and broad canvas for you to build your next Sim.

Want more? Check PCGamesN for the best Sims 4 mods and sneaky Sims 4 cheats.