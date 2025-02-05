PS6 will need a disc drive, according to this ex-PlayStation boss

The discussion was sparked by concerns over PS5 owners who rely on physical video games, with many wondering whether their discs will be supported on the next-generation PlayStation. According to former Sony Interactive Entertainment president Shawn Layden, removing physical media entirely would alienate a major portion of Sony’s player base. He pointed out that not every gamer wants to shift to digital purchases, and cutting out physical games entirely would be a risky move.

Will the PS6 have a disc drive?

Recent reports suggest Sony is still debating whether to include a disc drive in the PS6, or whether it will continue the trend set by the PS5 Digital Edition. The PS5’s modular disc drive, which allows players to attach a disc drive separately, has only fueled speculation that Sony might use the same approach for the next generation.

Layden, however, believes that going fully digital would be a mistake. He argues that many regions still rely on physical game purchases due to slower internet speeds or limited access to digital stores. Additionally, Microsoft’s push toward digital content with Xbox Game Pass has already shown that while digital gaming is growing, there is still a strong demand for physical copies. His exact words “I don’t think Sony can get away with it”.

PS5 disc drive compatibility with PS6

One of the biggest questions surrounding the PS6 is whether PS5 disc owners will be able to use their existing libraries. Some industry insiders speculate that Sony could introduce a modular disc drive for the PS6, similar to the detachable PS5 disc drive, allowing players to maintain backward compatibility.

If Sony chooses to make the PS6 a fully digital console, it could create issues for players who have invested in a collection of PS5 disc-based video games. Some analysts believe that the backlash from PlayStation fans could force Sony to reconsider, while others think the company will use an optional disc drive add-on as a compromise.

Digital-only future for PlayStation?

As Microsoft continues to focus on Game Pass and cloud gaming, there is growing speculation that both Sony and Microsoft will eventually move toward digital-only consoles. However, Layden’s comments highlight that this transition may not be as simple as expected. Many players still value owning physical copies of video games, and a fully digital PS6 could risk alienating long-time PlayStation fans.

At this point, Sony has not confirmed whether the PS6 will include a disc drive. However, with increasing player concerns and the importance of backward compatibility, the decision could significantly impact the console’s reception when it eventually launches.