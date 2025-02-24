PS5 Pro sales fall behind PS4 Pro in US, and here’s why

Early sales figures indicate that demand for the PS5 Pro hasn’t matched the strong launch of the PS4 Pro. Analysts point to several possible reasons, including the fact that the PS5 is already a powerhouse, meaning the upgrade feels less necessary for many players.

Additionally, the PS4 Pro launched when its base model was three years old, giving players a clear incentive to upgrade. By contrast, the PS5 Pro is arriving in a market where the PS5 is still in high demand, making it a tougher sell.

Price could also be a factor. If Sony is expecting players to pay a premium for an incremental boost in power, some may choose to wait for a full PS6 reveal instead.

The PS5 Pro is positioned as a premium mid-generation upgrade, but its pricing strategy may be one of the key reasons it’s struggling to match the PS4 Pro’s early momentum. The PS5 Pro is priced around $599 in the US, making it $100 more expensive than the PS5’s launch price and $200 more than the PS4 Pro when it was introduced in 2016 at $399. This price gap is particularly noticeable in a market where the standard PS5 has seen discounts and promotions over the past year, making it a more appealing purchase for many gamers. Additionally, with economic pressures affecting consumer spending and Sony yet to showcase any PS5 Pro-exclusive features that justify the higher price point, many are opting to stick with their current PS5 or wait for further discounts. The perception that the PS5 Pro is an incremental rather than essential upgrade may also be impacting sales, making it a tougher sell compared to the PS4 Pro, which launched at a time when 4K gaming was a more significant leap forward.

What happens next for the PS5 Pro?

Sony will likely push harder to promote the PS5 Pro in the coming months, emphasizing exclusive features and enhanced performance. However, if sales continue to lag behind expectations, it could prompt a rethink on whether mid-gen console refreshes are still worth it.

With the PS6 rumored to be in development, some gamers might prefer to hold off on upgrading until the next major PlayStation console arrives. But for those wanting higher frame rates and better visuals right now, the PS5 Pro still offers a solid boost over the base model.

Now, go check the latest on those PS6 disk drive rumors, or while you wonder whether to upgrade check the latest deals on PlayStation accessories.