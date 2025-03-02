PS Plus March 2025 - new free PlayStation games for PS4 and PS5

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus lineup for March 2025, delivering a fresh selection of free games for PS4 and PS5 subscribers. This month’s collection brings a mix of blockbuster hits and hidden gems, giving players plenty to dive into. Whether you’re looking for an intense action experience, an immersive RPG, or something more relaxing, there’s a title for everyone to enjoy before the lineup rotates again.

PS Plus March 2025 Free Games

Sony has officially confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential games for March, and it’s another diverse selection. Players can look forward to Resident Evil Village, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Mortal Kombat 11 joining the subscription service. All three titles will be available to claim starting Tuesday, March 5.

Resident Evil Village

Capcom’s critically acclaimed survival horror game is making its way to PS Plus, bringing its eerie setting and intense gameplay to subscribers. Following Ethan Winters’ terrifying journey through a mysterious European village, this installment in the legendary Resident Evil franchise was a hit at launch, praised for its atmospheric horror, thrilling story, and iconic antagonist, Lady Dimitrescu. If you haven’t experienced it yet, now’s your chance.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

One of the best modern platformers, Crash Bandicoot 4 revives the classic series with fresh mechanics, vibrant visuals, and a time-traveling adventure. Fans of the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy will love this nostalgic yet challenging experience. The game’s fluid platforming, tight controls, and engaging level design make it a must-play for PS5 and PS4 players alike.

Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm’s brutal fighting game brings cinematic storytelling, fast-paced combat, and a massive roster of fighters to PlayStation Plus. Whether you’re a competitive player or just want to pull off some over-the-top Fatalities, Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the best fighting games of its generation. With its refined mechanics and engaging single-player content, it’s a strong addition to this month’s lineup.

When Will the PS Plus March 2025 Games Be Available?

The new PS Plus games will be available for subscribers starting Tuesday, March 5, 2025, and can be claimed until Monday, April 1. As always, once added to your library, you can keep them as long as you maintain an active PlayStation Plus Essential subscription.

What This Means for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

This month’s lineup is one of the strongest in recent memory. Resident Evil Village alone makes for an incredible addition, and pairing it with the fast-paced chaos of Mortal Kombat 11 and the nostalgic charm of Crash Bandicoot 4 ensures there’s something for everyone.

With PS Plus continuing to offer high-quality titles, it’s another sign that Sony is keeping up with its competition by providing valuable content for subscribers. Whether you’re revisiting Crash Bandicoot, battling through Mortal Kombat 11, or braving the horrors of Resident Evil Village, March’s lineup is definitely one worth grabbing.