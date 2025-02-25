PlayStation Store is giving away free credits - will Sony give them to you?

Sony is handing out free PlayStation Store credit to some users following recent PlayStation Plus issues. Reports have surfaced that PS Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4 are receiving vouchers as a goodwill gesture after recent outages and redemption problems on the Sony platform.

Why is Sony giving away PlayStation Store credit?

Sony has been dealing with multiple PlayStation Network (PSN) issues this month, with reports of store credit redemption failures, PS Plus outages, and extended downtime. Players who were unable to access their PS Plus benefits or redeem prepaid cards have been particularly vocal about the problems.

Now, Sony appears to be offering compensation in the form of free PlayStation Store credit, with select users reporting they have received small amounts of store credit directly in their accounts. While the exact criteria for eligibility remain unclear, it seems that players affected by the recent issues have been prioritized.

How much free credit are players getting?

So far, reports suggest the free PlayStation Store credit varies, with some users receiving small amounts such as $5 or £5, while others have seen slightly higher values. The amounts appear to be distributed randomly, with no clear confirmation from Sony about who qualifies.

If you’ve experienced problems with PS Plus recently, it’s worth checking your PlayStation notifications or emails to see if you’ve received a voucher. Sony has not announced an official application process, so these credits appear to be automatically assigned.

On December 24 2024, PlayStation players worldwide experienced a strange issue where code redemptions completely stopped working across all platforms. The problem lasted only a day, but it affected everyone. Since Sony never officially addressed it, many assumed it was just a temporary glitch that the company chose to ignore.

How to check if you received free credit

If Sony has credited your account, you should receive a notification on your PlayStation console or an email with details on how to redeem the voucher. The credit should apply directly to your PlayStation Store wallet and be available for use immediately.

There’s no confirmation on how long Sony will be distributing these credits, so if you’ve had recent PS Plus issues, now is the time to check. Keep an eye on your inbox and PlayStation notifications—you may have free money waiting for you.

Now, go check the latest on those PS6 disk drive rumors, or while you wonder whether to upgrade check the latest deals on PlayStation accessories.