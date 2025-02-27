PlayStation hardware gets big, price drop from Sony

Sony has officially slashed the price of PlayStation VR2, marking the first permanent discount for the virtual reality headset since its launch. The PS5 accessory, which originally retailed for $549.99, is now available for $399.99, a significant price reduction aimed at boosting accessibility and adoption. This move signals a renewed push by Sony to expand the VR market on its latest console.

In an official PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that the price cut is effective immediately, bringing PlayStation VR2 down to $399.99 in the US, £399.99 in the UK, and €449.99 in Europe. The price adjustment extends across multiple retailers and also applies to the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which now costs $449.99, down from $599.99.

Speaking about the price drop, Sony stated, “We’re excited to make PlayStation VR2 more accessible to even more players around the world. With its high-fidelity visuals, innovative Sense controllers, and vast library of immersive experiences, now is the perfect time to jump into next-gen virtual reality gaming on PS5.”

Why is Sony cutting the price?

The decision to reduce the cost of PlayStation VR2 likely stems from sluggish sales and a lack of major software support since its launch in 2023. Despite impressive hardware features, including OLED displays, eye-tracking technology, and haptic feedback, the adoption rate has been slower than anticipated. With more VR competitors in the market, Sony is looking to drive interest by making its headset more affordable for PS5 players.

Industry analysts have speculated that this price drop could indicate a shift in Sony’s long-term strategy for VR gaming. Some believe the company may be preparing to integrate more PC compatibility, as previously hinted, which could expand the headset’s appeal beyond the PS5 ecosystem.

Will this price cut revive PlayStation VR2?

Lowering the price of PlayStation VR2 is undoubtedly a smart move, but whether it leads to increased adoption remains to be seen. One of the biggest criticisms of the headset has been the lack of AAA VR titles, with many of Sony’s biggest franchises still absent from the platform. Without a stronger software lineup, a lower price alone might not be enough to convince more players to invest in VR gaming.

That said, this move puts PlayStation VR2 in a more competitive position, especially as Sony looks to compete with Meta’s Quest lineup and other VR platforms. If new first-party PlayStation exclusives or PC support are announced in the near future, this price cut could be just the first step in Sony’s plan to secure the future of its VR ambitions.

