Switch 2 will mean the loss of this great Nintendo eShop feature

Nintendo is making a big change to its digital store ahead of the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, removing the popular Gold Points system from the eShop. Rewards earned from buying digital games, which players have used for discounts on everything from indie hits to first-party classics like Mario, will no longer be awarded after April 1, 2025. With Switch 2 on the horizon, this signals a shift in how Nintendo plans to handle digital purchases in the future.

Gold Points rewards system is shutting down

Nintendo announced the change in an official statement, saying:

“Starting April 1, 2025, players will no longer earn My Nintendo Gold Points for digital purchases made on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch. Any Gold Points previously earned will remain valid and can still be used for eligible purchases until their expiration date.”

For years, Gold Points have allowed players to get small but meaningful discounts on digital games, with 1% of each digital purchase returning as store credit. However, with the Switch 2 on the horizon, Nintendo appears to be overhauling its Rewards system, and the discontinuation of Gold Points suggests a shift in its eShop strategy.

What happens to existing Gold Points?

Nintendo reassured players that any existing Gold Points will remain usable until they expire. According to its support page:

“Gold Points remain valid for 12 months from the month they are earned. Players will still be able to redeem Gold Points on eligible digital purchases on the Nintendo eShop.”

This means anyone still holding Gold Points will want to spend them before they disappear. Players who frequently used the Rewards system for discounts on digital Mario titles or other first-party games will now need to look for alternative ways to save.

What does this mean for Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo has not announced a replacement system yet, but many suspect a new loyalty program could arrive with the Nintendo Switch 2. Whether this will be a full-fledged Rewards system or a simple price adjustment remains to be seen.

With digital purchases increasing in popularity, the removal of Gold Points could make buying full-priced Nintendo games even more expensive. Some fans speculate that Nintendo could introduce a new subscription-based model similar to Game Pass, but there is no official confirmation yet.

For now, the best move for eShop users is to spend any remaining Gold Points before they expire and keep an eye out for Nintendo’s next announcement regarding Switch 2’s digital marketplace.

While we wait for the next console to launch, here’s our latest thinking on the Nintendo Switch 2 price. Now go read Pocket Tactics for the latest on Nintendo Switch 2 preorders. Check the best Switch game deals here.