Nintendo Switch 2 stock won’t be a problem at launch, here’s why

Nintendo is already preparing for high demand when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches later this year. After shortages plagued the release of the Nintendo Switch, the company has announced plans to ramp up production and combat scalpers before launch.

Nintendo is increasing production to meet demand

In a recent investor Q&A, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed the company is taking steps to ensure that the Nintendo Switch 2 launch won’t suffer from stock shortages. He acknowledged that scalping was a major issue for the original Nintendo Switch and promised a better rollout this time.

“We plan to produce and ship sufficient numbers of units to meet customer demand, so as not to miss sales opportunities,” Furukawa stated.

This means Nintendo is prioritizing supply chain stability ahead of launch, something that was a major problem during the early years of the Nintendo Switch due to chip shortages and logistics disruptions.

How Nintendo plans to beat scalpers

Scalpers have been a persistent problem for major console launches, with resellers using bots to buy up stock and sell at inflated prices. Nintendo is aware of this and is actively working to prevent it.

“We are considering various measures to ensure that as many consumers as possible can obtain our products,” Furukawa added.

While Nintendo hasn’t revealed specific anti-scalping measures, analysts speculate that the company could limit purchases per household, delay digital pre-orders, or partner with retailers to prevent bulk buying.

A smooth launch is crucial for Nintendo

Avoiding a Nintendo Switch 2 shortage is key for the company’s continued success. The original Nintendo Switch had demand far outweighing supply in its early months, leading to frustrated consumers and price gouging on resale markets. With the Nintendo Switch 2 expected to be one of the biggest console launches of the year, securing a steady supply will be vital.

Industry insiders believe Nintendo has learned from past mistakes and will ensure that the Nintendo Switch 2 is widely available at launch. While scalpers may still attempt to grab units, a strong stockpile could make it much harder for them to create artificial shortages.

Will it work?

It’s promising to see Nintendo addressing potential shortages before the Nintendo Switch 2 even has a confirmed release date. If the company follows through with its production plans and anti-scalping measures, the chaotic launches seen with the PS5 and Xbox Series X may be avoided.

Still, with demand expected to be sky-high, securing a Nintendo Switch 2 on day one could still require quick reflexes. If you’re planning to get one at launch, keep an eye on official Nintendo channels for pre-order announcements.

