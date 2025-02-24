Nintendo Switch 2 release date leaks now say June

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date has been the subject of endless speculation, but a new claim suggests it will launch in June. A former Nintendo employee has reportedly backed this timeline, dismissing retailer leaks as unreliable. This could mean fans won’t have to wait as long as expected to get their hands on the next-gen console.

A former member of Nintendo’s sales team, known as ‘Sean,’ shared his perspective on the Kit & Krysta podcast, suggesting a mid-year launch. He stated, “I think we’ll see a June launch. I’m thinking maybe mid-June, or a little bit later than that. But definitely before the end of the summer, that thing’s coming out.”

This projection aligns with Nintendo’s planned Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, set to occur in major cities worldwide from April through early June 2025. For instance, events are scheduled in Tokyo on April 26-27 and Seoul on May 31-June 1. These hands-on opportunities suggest that the console’s release will closely follow the final event, making a June launch plausible.

While retailers often serve as a source for leaks, ‘Sean’ emphasized that, in this case, they are not privy to Nintendo’s launch plans. He remarked, “They’re going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer.”

As gamers eagerly awaits official confirmation, all eyes are on the upcoming Nintendo Direct scheduled for April 2, 2025. This event is expected to provide more concrete details about the Nintendo Switch 2‘s features, pricing, and, hopefully, its exact release date.

