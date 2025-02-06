Nintendo says Switch 2 price will be “affordable” - so that’s nice

Furukawa emphasized that Nintendo is aware of consumer expectations when it comes to pricing and will aim to make the console as accessible as possible. However, he did not give a specific price point for the new system. With leaks and speculation pointing toward a price tag of around $400, fans have been eager to know whether Nintendo will push for a higher or lower cost than that.

During Nintendo’s Q3 financial results briefing, President Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the anticipated pricing of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. He acknowledged the challenges posed by rising inflation and significant changes in the exchange rate environment since the original Switch’s 2017 launch. Furukawa emphasized that, despite these economic factors, Nintendo aims to set a price point that aligns with the “affordable prices customers expect” from the company. He stated, “We also need to consider the affordable prices that customers expect from Nintendo products.” While specific pricing details were not disclosed, Furukawa assured that the company is carefully evaluating various factors to determine a suitable price for the new console.

Will the Switch 2 really be affordable?

Nintendo’s statement is reassuring, but affordability is subjective. The original Nintendo Switch launched at $299, while the Switch OLED model came in at $349. Given inflation, increased hardware costs, and supply chain issues, some analysts expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to cost around $399.

Recent leaks have supported this estimate, but Furukawa’s comments suggest the company is looking for a sweet spot between profitability and accessibility. If the system does end up priced around $399, it would still undercut competitors like the PlayStation 5 ($499) and Xbox Series X ($499), making it an appealing option for budget-conscious gamers.

No changes to current Switch pricing

Alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 price discussion, Furukawa also confirmed that the current Nintendo Switch lineup will not see any price cuts. Despite being on the market for seven years, the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED will stay at their existing price points. This is notable, as it means the Switch 2 may launch alongside its predecessor rather than replacing it immediately.

This strategy is in line with Nintendo’s past moves, as the Nintendo 3DS remained on shelves well after the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017. It suggests the company may be aiming for a gradual transition rather than a hard shift to the new console.

When will Nintendo reveal the price?

For now, Nintendo remains quiet on the actual cost of the Nintendo Switch 2, with leaks and reports being the only sources of speculation. Most industry insiders believe the company will make an official announcement in the coming months, likely during a dedicated Nintendo Direct.

With rumors pointing to a late 2025 release, the firm will need to clarify pricing, Nintendo Switch 2 launch date, and software lineups soon. Whether “affordable” means $349, $399, or even higher remains to be seen.

For now, at least, Nintendo is promising not to push the price into premium territory—which is better than nothing.

