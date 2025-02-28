The Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon game we all want is missing

Nintendo Switch 2 is bringing exciting new games, but Pokémon Legends Z isn’t the next-gen Pokémon title we were hoping for. While the new open-world adventure looks like a fresh take on the series, many were expecting something bigger – something built specifically for the power of Switch 2.

After months of speculation, Pokémon Legends Z has finally been revealed, and while it’s an exciting continuation of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game still appears to be a standard Nintendo Switch release rather than a Switch 2 showcase. That’s left many us wondering where’s the big next-gen Pokémon game that will take full advantage of upgraded hardware, better graphics, and those rumored haptic Joy-Con controllers?

While Pokémon Legends Z is set in Kalos, revisiting the region from Pokémon X & Y, the trailer suggests the game is sticking to familiar visuals and mechanics rather than reinventing the series. With the Switch 2 expected to launch later this year, it’s surprising that Game Freak hasn’t announced a true next-gen Pokémon RPG alongside it.

This reveal leaves one big question: is Pokémon Legends Z the only Pokémon game we’re getting for the next few years? If Game Freak is holding back a true Switch 2 Pokémon RPG, we’re probably looking at a long wait – maybe 2026 or later.

Until then, Legends Z will have to carry the series forward. While the game looks like a fun return to Kalos, it doesn’t feel like the major leap forward that Pokémon fans were expecting. Nintendo is playing it safe – but with a brand-new console on the horizon, is that really the right move?

