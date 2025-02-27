Nintendo Switch 2 could launch in June and here’s the new leak of the dock

The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to be launching in June, and new leaks have surfaced revealing details about its updated dock. A leaked image of what appears to be a 3D mock-up of the Switch 2 dock has made its way online, showing a more compact, boxy design compared to the current version.

One of the biggest changes spotted is the inclusion of a detachable charging cable, a move that could improve portability and convenience for users who want to take their dock with them on the go. This detail was first reported by Wccftech, which notes that the detachable charger could be a USB-C connection, making it easier to replace or upgrade.

The Nintendo Switch 2 dock looks set to bring some welcome improvements over the original Switch. One of the most noticeable changes is the inclusion of a detachable power cable, a move that makes the dock far more portable and user-friendly. Unlike the original Switch dock, where the power supply was built-in, this updated design means users will be able to easily swap or replace the charger if needed.

Beyond that, reports suggest that the new dock will feature a more durable and compact build, addressing long-standing complaints about the bulkiness of the original version. The redesigned shape may also help reduce the risk of scratching the console’s screen, a common issue with the current model. Additionally, improved cooling and airflow could help manage the system’s temperature better when docked, reducing the chance of overheating during extended play sessions.

Perhaps most intriguingly, some speculation suggests that the new dock could support higher resolution output, potentially introducing DisplayPort compatibility or even 4K support. While Nintendo has yet to confirm this, the possibility of a graphical boost when docked would be a major selling point, especially for those hoping for a more powerful hybrid console.

One of the biggest complaints about the original Switch dock was its bulky shape and tendency to scratch screens, so a smaller, more refined version would be a welcome upgrade.

The emergence of physical mock-ups and accessory leaks suggests that Nintendo is ramping up production ahead of the rumored June 2025 launch window. This lines up with earlier reports from insiders, and the fact that retailers have started prepping for new Nintendo hardware.

While Nintendo hasn’t officially confirmed anything, the increasing number of leaks suggests we’re getting closer to an announcement. If these reports are accurate, fans could expect the Switch 2 reveal sometime in the next few months, followed by a release that will likely see high demand at launch.

The render leak, posted on Imgur by Switch leaker Xiaohongshu and then shared on Famiiboards, shows the dock design.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 dock leaks pointing to some smart improvements, it’s clear Nintendo is refining the console’s core features for a better experience. If the detachable charger rumor proves true, it would make the Switch 2 dock much more user-friendly and solve one of the original console’s most frustrating issues.

