Nintendo Switch 2 controllers will work like mice, and it’s brilliant news

A new patent filed by Nintendo has given us our best look yet at how the Switch 2 controllers will function, and they’re packing some surprising new tech. The patent details a new type of Joy-Con that features a built-in sensor capable of detecting movement when placed on a flat surface, effectively turning the controller into a mouse-style input device.

This means Nintendo Switch 2 controllers won’t just be for traditional handheld or docked gaming – they could also work as motion-sensitive controllers similar to a PC mouse. The patent even mentions the use of magnets to improve precision and responsiveness, suggesting Nintendo is trying to make the Joy-Cons more reliable and versatile than their often-drift-prone predecessors.

Based on what’s described, players would be able to move their controllers across a tabletop to control a cursor on-screen, much like using a trackpad or a gaming mouse. Given that Nintendo has always experimented with unique control schemes—think Wii Remote, DS touchscreen, and Ring Fit Adventure—this feels like another classic Nintendo innovation that could open up new gameplay possibilities.

What this means for Nintendo games

The idea of Joy-Cons functioning like mice could have a massive impact on how we play certain types of Nintendo games. It could improve everything from menu navigation to precise aiming in shooters, and even open up new control methods for genres that don’t traditionally work well on consoles.

There’s also the possibility of new creative applications. Given how Super Mario Maker has thrived on touch controls, having Joy-Cons that can function like mice could make level-building feel even more natural. The same goes for art-based games or even potential Switch 2 apps for music and design.

If this technology works as intended, it could be a huge win for strategy games and simulation titles on the Switch 2. Having a Joy-Con that functions like a mouse-style input would make games like Civilization VI and other PC-centric releases far more intuitive. Instead of struggling with slow joystick movement, players could simply slide the controller across a table for pinpoint accuracy—something that’s been sorely missing from console versions of these genres.

This also applies to first-person shooters—imagine playing Metroid Prime 4 with precise motion aiming, similar to how PC gamers use a mouse for accuracy.

That said, I hope this doesn’t come at the cost of gyro aiming, which has already been perfected in games like Splatoon. The current motion-based aiming is incredibly precise, and if Nintendo is going to introduce a new way to aim, it needs to complement what’s already working, not replace it.

Then there’s the biggest question of all—will Nintendo actually use this? While the idea of mouse-like Joy-Cons sounds great, not every patent becomes reality. Nintendo has filed plenty of innovative designs in the past that never made it to retail. But given their track record with quirky but functional hardware, this concept feels like something they’d experiment with—especially if it enhances the unique play styles Nintendo loves to promote.

For now, the Nintendo Switch 2 remains officially unannounced, but if this patent is anything to go by, Nintendo is planning something big for its next-gen controllers. Whether this turns into a real feature or just another scrapped experiment, it’s already giving us plenty to be excited about.

