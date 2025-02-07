Forget Nintendo Switch 2, this looks more like the future for Mario

While all eyes are on the Nintendo Switch 2, one fan project is stealing the spotlight. A game developer has recreated Super Mario World in Unreal Engine 5, transforming the classic 2D platformer into a stunning 3D experience. The results are nothing short of incredible, making some wonder if this could be the direction Nintendo should take for the future of Mario.

Super Mario World, but in a full 3D open world

Created by developer Felix Maurer, this fan-made project takes the familiar levels of Super Mario World and reimagines them as full 3D landscapes. From Dinosaur Island to Yoshi’s House, everything has been carefully redesigned with modern lighting, high-resolution textures, and physics-based movement.

Maurer used Unreal Engine 5, the industry’s most advanced game engine, to bring the game to life. The result is a Mario experience unlike anything we’ve seen before, combining the classic charm of the SNES original with the depth and immersion of modern game design.

The footage of this Super Mario World remake speaks for itself. The video below, showcasing gameplay from the project, has already gained massive attention online:

In the video, Mario freely roams across lush green fields, towering cliffs, and familiar locations from the original game. The physics look smooth and responsive, capturing the platforming essence of the original while adding verticality and depth.

This is how Nintendo should evolve Mario’s 2D games into the future. The mix of old-school design with modern tech is amazing. It’s what we all wanted Mario Maker 2’s 3D mode to look like. Nintendo’s lawyers are probably watching closely, as fan-made projects like this often get shut down before they can be released publicly.

Could Nintendo actually make something like this? Nintendo has traditionally been protective of its IP and is unlikely to approve or adopt fan projects like this officially. However, this remake does show the potential of a modern, open-world Mario game that still pays homage to the franchise’s 2D roots.

