New Xbox expected 2028 - latest on Microsoft’s next-gen console

Microsoft is officially moving forward with the next-gen Xbox, with multiple reports confirming that the company has completed the pitch and concept stage. Sources indicate that the new console has been fully approved internally, meaning development can begin in earnest. This marks a major milestone for the future of Microsoft’s gaming division, as it looks to push past the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S generation.

Next-gen Xbox release date

When is the next Xbox coming out? While Microsoft has not yet announced an official release date, insider reports suggest that the new Xbox is still in the early stages of development. Historically, new console generations tend to follow a 7-8 year cycle, which could place the launch of the next Xbox around 2028. This would line up with the timeline of past Microsoft consoles, considering that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched in 2020.

Industry analysts believe Microsoft could also introduce an iterative upgrade – similar to the Xbox One X – before fully transitioning to next-gen hardware. However, reports indicate that Microsoft is focused on the long-term future, making it unlikely that we’ll see another mid-gen refresh before the next Xbox arrives.

Will the next Xbox be a handheld?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the next Xbox is whether Microsoft will enter the handheld gaming space. The rise of devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally has proven there is a growing market for high-performance portable gaming. While Microsoft has not confirmed plans for a dedicated handheld, some insiders claim the company is considering a hybrid approach.

A portable Xbox would make a lot of sense, especially given Microsoft’s focus on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox cloud gaming. If the next Xbox is designed with streaming capabilities in mind, a handheld could be a natural evolution. That said, Microsoft’s main competitor, Sony, has already struggled with dedicated handhelds in the past – so it remains to be seen if the Xbox brand will go in that direction.

Will the next console support Xbox Game Pass?

Given Microsoft’s heavy investment in Xbox Game Pass, it’s almost certain that the subscription service will play a major role in the next-gen Xbox. Game Pass has been one of the defining features of the Xbox Series X era, and Microsoft is unlikely to abandon its most successful gaming initiative.

The real question is whether Microsoft will expand Game Pass further, possibly integrating even more cloud-based features or introducing a premium tier with additional benefits. There are also rumors that Microsoft could start bundling Game Pass with hardware purchases, creating an all-in-one ecosystem similar to what mobile carriers do with phone plans.

What GPU and CPU will power the next Xbox?

While official hardware details remain under wraps, reports suggest that Microsoft is targeting significant performance improvements for the next-gen Xbox. Early leaks point to a new custom AMD chipset that will bring a leap in graphical power and efficiency.

Microsoft’s focus will likely be on ray tracing, AI-driven rendering, and faster load times, making use of cutting-edge CPU and GPU technology. The company has also been exploring machine learning and upscaling technologies similar to NVIDIA’s DLSS, which could allow for higher resolution gaming without the need for raw power increases.

Some insiders believe the next Xbox could also shift to a chiplet-based architecture, similar to high-end PC GPUs, which would allow for more scalability and power efficiency.

What this means for Xbox players

The confirmation that the next-gen Xbox has entered development is huge news for the gaming industry. It shows that Microsoft is looking beyond the Xbox Series X and planning for the future. However, it’s still early days, and concrete details on hardware, features, and release timelines will likely emerge in the coming years.

For now, the focus remains on how Xbox Game Pass will continue to evolve and whether Microsoft will make any major announcements regarding handheld gaming. One thing is clear—Microsoft is committed to staying in the console market, and the next Xbox is shaping up to be a significant step forward.

