New Steam game has 300,000 players, but mostly negative reviews

A brand-new Steam hit has exploded in popularity, but it’s not winning over players. Developed by Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha BREAK, a team-based PvP robot battler, reached over 300,000 concurrent players in its open beta, briefly surpassing major multiplayer games like Marvel Rivals. But despite this massive player count, the game has been bombarded with mostly negative reviews on Steam, with players citing serious issues regarding security, monetization, and overall gameplay balance.

Mecha Break lets players pilot customizable mechs in large-scale PvP battles. The open beta launched with a massive marketing push, and the numbers immediately skyrocketed, with over 300,000 concurrent players hopping into matches. At one point, it even overtook upcoming shooter Marvel Rivals in Steam’s rankings, showing just how much interest there is in the genre.

However, that excitement hasn’t translated into lasting goodwill. On Steam, Mecha BREAK currently holds a “Mostly Negative” rating, with players voicing frustration over multiple aspects of the game. While some appreciate the fast-paced combat and large-scale battles, many say technical issues, predatory monetization, and security concerns are making it hard to enjoy.

Why Are Players Leaving Negative Reviews?

The backlash to Mecha BREAK appears to be driven by a few major concerns, with security worries leading the charge. Players have raised alarms about the game’s anti-cheat software, questioning whether it’s too intrusive. Some are concerned about potential data collection and system access permissions, sparking heated discussions on Steam forums and Reddit.

Another major issue is the game’s monetization strategy, with many accusing it of leaning too heavily into pay-to-win mechanics. Some key upgrades and customization options are locked behind paywalls, leading to fears that the final release could be overly monetized in a way that disrupts fair play.

Gameplay balance is also under fire, despite praise for Mecha BREAK’s visual style and core mechanics. Players have pointed out overpowered mechs, unfair matchmaking, and clunky controls, all of which make for a frustrating experience. While the potential for a great mech shooter is there, many feel it still needs serious refinement before launch.

Despite the negativity, Mecha BREAK has drawn in a massive audience, which suggests there’s a market for this type of large-scale mech combat. If Amazing Seasun Games can address the biggest concerns – particularly around monetization and security – there’s a chance this could be a long-term hit.

With the open beta still ongoing, there’s time for the developers to listen to community feedback and adjust key features before the full release. However, if issues aren’t addressed quickly, Mecha BREAK could end up as another example of a game that launched with huge hype, only to crash due to poor decisions.

