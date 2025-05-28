New GTA 6 trailer gets a retro gaming PlayStation makeover and we love it

The GTA 6 hype train rolls on, and now it's taken a nostalgic detour. A new fan-made video imagines what the already-iconic trailer would look like if it were released on a PlayStation 2. The result? A glorious mashup of Vice City vibes and early-2000s jank that somehow still captures the spirit of Rockstar's next blockbuster.

From jagged car models to stiff character animations and washed-out textures, the PS2-inspired remake strips away the modern polish and leans into the charm of a bygone gaming era. The blocky palm trees and low-res sunsets are weirdly perfect - especially for a game returning to the neon-soaked chaos of Vice City. It's all there, just a bit more… polygonal.

The fan-made trailer hits all the right notes. It's not just a downgrade for laughs - it genuinely nails the PS2 era's gritty, low-res charm. Watching it, I couldn't help but smile at the stiff walk cycles, the compressed lighting, and the blocky vehicles. It somehow makes GTA 6 feel even more nostalgic, even before it's out. I love how the creator stayed faithful to the tone and beats of the original trailer, while also giving it that unmistakable early-2000s awkwardness. It's weirdly comforting - and honestly, I'd play a version of the game that looked exactly like this.

For more, check out our GTA 6 soundtrack guide to see what we know about the game's music and the latest on the GTA 6 map. Oh, and check the final GTA 6 release date for now at least.