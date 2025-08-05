New Minecraft update - here's our Minecraft 1.22 wishlist for Mojang

It seems that Mojang is always tweaking Minecraft. Just keeping on top of all the new mobs, blocks, biomes, and items feels like a full-time job. Never fear. Here's everything you need to know, plus all our hopes and dreams for the current and next Minecraft update.

New Minecraft update

The Minecraft Fall Drop 2025, or version 1.21.90, has been released in preview on Minecraft Java Edition. We are excited for the full release of this update, especially all the new things you can use copper for. You can now create a full set of copper tools and armor, a handy way to use up all that copper that's been lying around in your chests.

Copper golems were also brought in, and are much smaller than iron golems. Copper golems sort your items between chests, meaning you can empty all your inventory into one chest, and then leave the golem to do the work for you. Eventually your golem will oxidize and freeze into a statue. But, this can be reversed with an axe, or used as a decoration.

Shelves have also been added, creating a new way to store your items in a more decorative way. Shelf blocks are available in all 12 types of wood and can store up to three items per block. The new update has no confirmed release date, but judging by the name, it should be in the Fall. Here's the Mojang team talking about the update…

Minecraft 1.22 wishlist

Mojang made a big fuss about moving away from its annual updates. It now releases Minecraft updates bit by bit. So rather than a big 2026 update, we can expect gradual but still cool and exciting changes over the next year. Here's our wishlist of the four big features we'd hope for from the Minecraft 1.22 update.

The biggest change we want is an overhaul to The End. The last major changes to The End came in the controversial 1.9 Combat Update, which brought changes to PvP, as well as End Cities and Elytras. New areas could be added such as End cave systems, bringing new blocks or rare ores only available in The End. This would give us more of a reason to stick around in The End.

Another overdue Minecraft biome update which would make gameplay more exciting is a Jungle Update. These biomes are hard to find, and once you get there, there isn't much to do other than looting a temple or searching for a panda bear. The temples could be overhauled, with new traps, different layouts and different loot to make it exciting all over again. On top of this, a new Jungle Village could be added, high up in the trees with bridges connecting between the buildings.

For people who prefer the quieter side of Minecraft, we should have a Farms & Foraging Update. Currently, the only way to find crops is by visiting villages. With an update like this, we could find new foods growing in different biomes, such as pears or plums in forests, or coconuts and bananas in the jungle.

Building on this, we could get new biomes to allow more foods to grow. New zones like a Mediterranean biome could add new trees such as Cypress trees, and new foods such as grapes, olives and tomatoes.

Minecraft 1.22 name

Minecraft Updates are always given a catchy name, with previous major updates being given titles like Tricky Trials, Caves & Cliffs or The Wild Update. There is no confirmed title for Minecraft's 1.22 update yet, but when it is eventually teased, it will give us a good sign as to what could be included.

When is the Minecraft 1.22 release date?

Our best estimate is before the second half of 2026, based on previous updates like 1.21, 1.20 and 1.19 all being released in June. But there is still no official announcement from Mojang, meaning for now all we can do is wait.

That's it for now. Be sure to bookmark this page for more updates. Oh, and check PCGamesN for all the latest Minecraft biomes, the Minecraft mods you need, and all the best Minecraft seeds.