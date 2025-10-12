MInecraft Strictly Come Dancing is a mashup so dreadful you just can't look away

Piglins doing paso dobles, Villagers clapping off-beat, and a dead-eyed Steve staring through your soul. This isn't the Minecraft magic I signed up for. I wonder if Mojang signed off on it?

I don't know much about ballroom technique, but I know when I'm watching a disaster. The soundtrack is a mutilated version of Depeche Mode's "Just Can't Get Enough," now cursed with blocky choreography and jittery skeletons throwing shapes. It's awkward, creepy, and oddly hypnotic - like watching a Redstone machine explode in slow motion.

The BBC has committed an atrocity.

You've got Piglins, Creepers, Skeletons, Villagers, Skeletons and creepy movie Steve. All you've never seen them. Or want want to see them again.

It all ends with a TNT blast, which honestly feels like mercy. If this is the tone-setter for Minecraft's future on TV, I'm hoping the upcoming Minecraft 2 movie can balance it out with some actual charm. Or at least fewer haunted Villagers.

We're sparing you from linking to it. Take it from us. Some things are better left hidden.

