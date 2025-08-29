Minecraft build project to recreate Earth is now over 1% of the planet

Back in 2020 when we were all stuck indoors, a Youtuber called PippenFTS uploaded a video, calling to arms all Minecraft players to help recreate the entire planet within the game. The idea quickly went viral, with hundreds of thousands of people joining a discord group to help out. Five years on, thousands of dedicated players are still working together to build the world in a 1:1 scale, where one block in game is equal to a one metre distance in real life.

On the website of the project, it says how it's all about bringing people together as a community, and showing what people can do when they put their minds to something. It's a great amount of work to do, but completing it would create a permanent and boundless world where people can see anything they've ever wanted.

At the time of this article, the amount of world that is recreated is nearing 800 million metres squared. This equates to around 1% of the total world, but when you realise they have been focusing on cities and big landmarks, think of how much of the world has now been recreated within Minecraft. The project is so big that it has now won a Guinness World Record for the biggest Minecraft project created. Over 150,000 buildings have been completed. It's a record breaker!

One of the best things about this? Anybody can join in, if you feel like recreating your hometown, you can easily apply to join a build team on the website and begin contributing to this project.

Here's a couple of the latest build videos - for Minecraft New York and Minecraft London.

