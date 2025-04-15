Metro 2033 Redux game giveaway only has 24 hours left

​Metro 2033 Redux is available for free on Steam, GOG, and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One until Wednesday, April 16, at 5 PM BST / 9 AM PT . This giveaway celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Metro series, offering players a chance to experience the remastered version of the post-apocalyptic shooter.​

However, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users are notably excluded from this promotion. Despite the game being available on these platforms, Sony has not participated in the giveaway, leaving PlayStation players without access to this limited-time offer.​

Metro 2033 is a first-person shooter set in the tunnels of post-nuclear Moscow, where players assume the role of Artyom, a survivor navigating a world filled with mutants and hostile factions. The game emphasizes survival horror elements, requiring players to manage scarce resources like ammunition and gas mask filters while exploring both underground and surface environments.​

The Redux version enhances the original game with improved graphics, lighting, and animations, utilizing the 4A Engine introduced in Metro: Last Light. It also incorporates gameplay improvements such as weapon customization, stealth mechanics, and revised enemy AI, providing a more polished and immersive experience for newcomers and returning players alike.​

Here’s the official trailer showcasing the game’s atmospheric environments and intense combat scenarios, highlighting the visual and gameplay enhancements made in the Redux edition. The haunting soundtrack and immersive visuals set the tone for the challenging journey that awaits players in the Metro universe.​

Don’t miss this opportunity to add Metro 2033 Redux to your library for free, but remember, the offer ends on April 16 at 5 PM BST / 9 AM PT.​