Lenovo laptop deal will save you $160 on popular Ideapad

Some of the best laptop deals can be found at Best Buy as they are forever looking for ways to make brilliant laptops more affordable. We’ve seen plenty of cheap laptop deals over the last few weeks as manufactures begin their spring sales, but Best Buy can always be relied upon to always have some great deals floating about on arguably some of the best laptops you can buy today.

Right now, you can grab the brilliant Lenovo Ideapad 3i for $160 off, meaning the price falls to $469.99. Getting a very reliable and long-lasting everyday laptop for less than $500 is always a deal work capitalizing on.

One thing that is crucial to any everyday laptop is versatility. We here at Gear Nuke often shout from the rooftops about how being versatile is one of the most important attributes any laptop should have.

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i satisfies this need wonderfully and will offer a smooth web browsing experience, great video playback be it through the likes of Netflix or YouTube, and it can even offer decent entry-level gaming laptop performance too.

You’ll be getting an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU alongside the now standard Intel Iris Xe graphics chip. A slight letdown – but not so much when you consider the price – is 8GB of RAM but this can be managed quite well provided you don’t intend to have 50 Google Chrome tabs open at all times.

The system storage is an SSD as to be expected and comes in at 512GB capacity. You have a 15.6-inch full HD display with no real fancy features to it but once again, getting full HD alone is sometimes a struggle in cheaper laptops.

Finally, you can expect the battery to last up to about 12 hours on normal use, so it’s best to make sure you have your charger with you if planning to work or play on the go. All things considered, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i really is a solid everyday laptop that you should have no issues snapping up now that it’s fallen below the $500 price point at Best Buy.

