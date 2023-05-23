Incredible HP laptop deal at Best Buy will save you $300

You might assume that the best laptops on the market will cost a pretty penny, but the HP laptop deal that is currently running at Best Buy looks to dispel this outdated idea.

If you’re in desperate need of a new laptop but aren’t looking to spend over $1,000, the HP Envy 2-in-1 is the perfect pick for you. Best Buy are offering a stunning $300 off the HP Envy right now, making it a laptop deal worth taking advantage of.

We’ve praised the price and overall HP Envy brand, but what are you really getting with this laptop for less than $1,000? Well, you’re starting out well with an Intel Core i7 CPU, supported by 16GB of RAM, so a great base to built upon for modern laptops.

The HP Envy also comes with 512GB of internal storage, which is perfectly fine as part of this laptop deal, but you an always check out our list of the best external hard drives if you need a little something extra.

When it comes to graphics, this isn’t a gaming laptop but does come with the latest Intel Iris Xe graphics chipset meaning it’s more than capable of running games like League of Legends, World of Warcraft, Valorant, and Warzone 2 at mid to low settings.

You’ve got a 15.6-inch full HD display – that is also touchscreen for 2-in-1 functionality – meaning there will be no compromise while watching Netflix or YouTube even if you’re not going to be able to reach 4K output. Your battery life should see you get around 8-12 hours of use per charge which is in line with many similar laptops.

Check out the below review which even goes as far as to suggest that the HP Envy can hold its own against Apple’s MacBook range.

All in all, the HP Envy is a fantastic little machine that can cover everyday use, act like an entry-level gaming machine or help you keep up with student life. With the current deal taking the overall price well below $1,000, we can’t help but recommend this device!

If, however, you’re not quite after a Windows laptop there is no judgement here and you can instead check out our list of the best Chromebooks or best MacBooks instead!