Incredible HP laptop deal at Best Buy will save you $300

Best Buy are at it again with this HP laptop deal that offers quality hardware for a super reasonable price, but you'll need to be quick.

hp laptop deal from best buy

Published:

HP

You might assume that the best laptops on the market will cost a pretty penny, but the HP laptop deal that is currently running at Best Buy looks to dispel this outdated idea.

If you’re in desperate need of a new laptop but aren’t looking to spend over $1,000, the HP Envy 2-in-1 is the perfect pick for you. Best Buy are offering a stunning $300 off the HP Envy right now, making it a laptop deal worth taking advantage of.

We’ve praised the price and overall HP Envy brand, but what are you really getting with this laptop for less than $1,000? Well, you’re starting out well with an Intel Core i7 CPU, supported by 16GB of RAM, so a great base to built upon for modern laptops.

hp laptop deal - a head on view of the hp envy laptop

The HP Envy also comes with 512GB of internal storage, which is perfectly fine as part of this laptop deal, but you an always check out our list of the best external hard drives if you need a little something extra.

When it comes to graphics, this isn’t a gaming laptop but does come with the latest Intel Iris Xe graphics chipset meaning it’s more than capable of running games like League of Legends, World of Warcraft, Valorant, and Warzone 2 at mid to low settings.

You’ve got a 15.6-inch full HD display – that is also touchscreen for 2-in-1 functionality – meaning there will be no compromise while watching Netflix or YouTube even if you’re not going to be able to reach 4K output. Your battery life should see you get around 8-12 hours of use per charge which is in line with many similar laptops.

Check out the below review which even goes as far as to suggest that the HP Envy can hold its own against Apple’s MacBook range.

YouTube Thumbnail

All in all, the HP Envy is a fantastic little machine that can cover everyday use, act like an entry-level gaming machine or help you keep up with student life. With the current deal taking the overall price well below $1,000, we can’t help but recommend this device!

If, however, you’re not quite after a Windows laptop there is no judgement here and you can instead check out our list of the best Chromebooks or best MacBooks instead!

Niall is the Editor of Gear Nuke and finds himself writing about the best laptops after a few years spent writing about video games. You can find his work on RealSport101, The Loadout, MTG Rocks, Wargamer & USA Today.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from Gear Nuke Follow Gear Nuke for daily laptop news, reviews, and buyers guides from our team of passionate experts. We will help you pick the best gear for your budget and needs. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and signup to our free newsletter.