This mature-rated game is free right now on PlayStation Plus, for PS4 and PS5

High On Life is the highlight of February’s PlayStation Plus lineup, giving players a chance to experience one of the weirdest and most unique first-person shooters of recent years. Developed by Squanch Games, the game is known for its absurd humor, talking weapons, and a wild sci-fi adventure filled with ridiculous characters. If you’re a fan of irreverent comedy mixed with fast-paced shooting action, this one’s worth downloading before it leaves PS Plus.

First released in December 2022, High On Life is a first-person shooter where players control a bounty hunter taking on a cartel of alien drug lords. The catch? These criminals don’t deal in traditional substances—they harvest humans as a narcotic. Armed with an arsenal of talking guns, each with its own personality and abilities, players embark on a mission to take down the extraterrestrial syndicate across bizarre, colorful alien worlds.

The game quickly became a hit due to its over-the-top humor, which comes from Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty. Expect nonstop wisecracks, ridiculous dialogue, and plenty of fourth-wall-breaking moments. But it’s not just about the jokes—the combat is surprisingly solid, blending traditional first-person shooter mechanics with creative traversal abilities like jetpacks and grappling hooks.

With its mix of comedy and chaos, High On Life isn’t for everyone, but if you enjoy games that don’t take themselves too seriously, it’s a must-play. Since launch, the game has been praised for its unique concept, while some critics have pointed out that the humor can be hit-or-miss. But now that it’s on PS Plus, there’s no reason not to give it a shot—especially since it’s the Mature-rated title of this month’s lineup.

Here’s what the ESRB has to say about the game:

“This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of an intergalactic bounty hunter attempting to save humanity from an alien cartel. While exploring alien landscapes, players use talking guns and knives to battle stylized enemies (e.g., giant bug-like creatures, aliens, drones). Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, explosions, and blood-splatter effects. Some enemies’ heads can be shot off, and enemies in a mini-game explode into pixelated blood and viscera. Several live-action movie scenes also depict violence: a character’s throat slit; a man’s skull cut open and brain removed; a character slitting his wrist; demons impaled. Horror/Sci-Fi Movie footage also includes some sexual content: brief full-frontal nudity and instances of partial nudity (e.g., exposed breasts, buttocks); a partially nude woman restrained while photos are taken; two characters engaging in intercourse, with breast exposure and sexual moaning sounds; a man fondling and kissing a woman’s breasts as she sleeps (her pelvic region is briefly visible). During one side mission, players are tasked with fixing a pipe to enable a character to defecate into a toilet attached to the pipe (character at the other end of the pipe can be seen eating the feces). The game contains a depiction of a character ingesting cocaine. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the game.”

If you’re looking for something different from your typical PS5 shooter, grab High On Life while it’s free. PS Plus members have until early March to claim it, so don’t wait too long before diving into this absurd sci-fi adventure.