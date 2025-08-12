This GTA 5 update is for Nvidia PC players exclusively

While you wait for GTA 6, here's a new GTA 5 update from Nvidia gives DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation to RTX 50 series players, delivering huge frame rate boosts in ray-traced Los Santos while keeping Super Resolution and Reflex for ultra-responsive gameplay. If you're lucky enough to have the right graphics card, then it's even better on Geforce RTX 50 GPU.

The latest Game Ready driver unlocks DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation in GTA V Enhanced. This tech uses AI to insert extra frames between the ones your GPU renders, effectively multiplying performance while keeping latency low thanks to Reflex. RTX 50 series cards run the full DLSS 4 implementation, while RTX 40 series cards are limited to the older Frame Generation version. The upgrade sits alongside existing ray tracing, Super Resolution and Reflex features, so the core graphical options remain unchanged but the performance headroom jumps significantly.

Looking at the performance charts, the gains are hard to ignore. In 4K with every ray tracing setting pushed to maximum, RTX 50 series cards see average frame rates jump by almost four times. At 1440p and 1080p, the multiplier is slightly lower but still sits around three times the base performance. In some cases, the game even pushes up against its 500 frames per second cap, something that was unthinkable before this update. The technology does not just lift numbers on a benchmark sheet, it transforms how fluid the game feels when driving through busy streets or in chaotic action sequences.

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced 3840×2160 GeForce RTX Desktop GPU Performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4 On, Ray Tracing On, Max Settings

9800X3D, 64GB RAM, Win 11 x64 500 FPS Frame Cap…

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced 1920×1080 GeForce RTX Desktop GPU Performance, NVIDIA DLSS 4 On, Ray Tracing On, Max Settings, 9800X3D, 64GB RAM, Win 11 x64, 500 FPS Frame Cap

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced 2560×1440 GeForce RTX Desktop GPU Performance, NVIDIA DLSS 4 On, Ray Tracing On, Max Settings, 9800X3D, 64GB RAM, Win 11 x64, 500 FPS Frame Cap

For RTX 50 series owners, this is the single biggest performance leap GTA V has seen since its Enhanced Edition launched. The city looks richer, the lighting sharper, and the action flows in a way that makes it hard to go back. Even RTX 40 series players will feel an improvement, although the impact is smaller without full DLSS 4. This is one of those moments where having the right hardware completely changes the game experience.

Los Santos might be over a decade old, but this update proves it can still surprise. If you are running an RTX 50 series card, GTA V Enhanced is now capable of delivering ray-traced visuals and extreme frame rates without compromise. It is a clear reminder that PC gaming rewards those who keep their hardware sharp and their drivers up to date.

